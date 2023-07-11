Nhyiraba Kojo gave popular blogger Zionfelix a tour of his million-dollar project under construction in Cape Coast

According to the music icon, the project was going to consist of a nightclub, a barbering saloon, a washing bay and other amenities

The musician said during his stay in Dubai, he learnt a lot from their hospitality industry and wants to incorporate similar methods in Ghana

Renowned musician Nhyiraba Kojo recently treated popular blogger Zionfelix to an exclusive tour of his upcoming million-dollar project, currently under construction in the beautiful city of Cape Coast.

The multifaceted development, as revealed by the artist, will encompass a diverse range of amenities, including a nightclub, a barbering salon, a convenient car washing bay, and more.

The musician said during his visit to the capital city of UAE, Dubai, he found himself captivated by the exemplary standards of the hospitality industry there. Inspired by the exceptional experiences he encountered, the musician expressed his desire to infuse similar techniques into the Ghanaian hospitality space.

The visionary artist said he is determined to create an extraordinary entertainment hub that will not only captivate the hearts and souls of Ghanaians but also provide an exceptional experience for visitors from near and far. Nhyiraba Kojo's million-dollar project impressed many social media users who wanted the tour. They praised his brilliant business mind. It is not the first time the musician has impressed Ghanaians with his real estate project.

Fans praise Nhyiraba Kojo

Nhyiraba Kojo was hailed by fans as one of the richest music stars in Ghana.

queenstv3473 said:

Nhyraba kojo is the most serous guy we have in Ghana

amistyburner commented:

This man is blessed I’ve been watching your interviews with him and is marvelous

roycejr5749 wrote:

Nhyiraba is one of the richest guys we Hav in the industry but he doesn't brag

nanaboateng2503 reacted:

Names really have impact on individuals... Nhyiraba Kojo is really blessed and we will be taken over soon

Agya Koo flaunts mansion

In another story, Kumawood actor Agya Koo weeks ago unveiled a grand mansion he built at Kwadaso Denkemuoso in Kumasi .

Agya Koo unveiled the house as he organised a party on Sunday, June 4, 2023, to mark his 54th birthday, which fell on May 25.

A video of the veteran actor's house, which emerged online, sparked admiration for him from social media users.

