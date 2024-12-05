Sammy Flex, on his YouTube channel, addressed the alleged audio recording of Shatta Wale's mother denying she received a house

The artiste manager confirmed that the voice in the audio recording was Shatta Wale's mother and that she sent it to him

Sammy Flex also shared additional audio recordings of Shatta Wale's mother making further threats against him over the issue

Artiste manager Sammy Flex spoke after alleged audio of Shatta Wale's mother, Madam Elsie Evelyn Avemegah, denying that her son had gifted her a new 3-bedroom home surfaced on social media.

Sammy Flex speaks after Shatta Wale's mother allegedly denies being gifted a new house. Photo source: @sammybaahflex and @shattawalenima

The dancehall musician's manager recently announced that the SM boss had secretly acquired a plush home for his mother at Abokobi after she publicly accused him of neglecting her several months ago.

Following Sammy Flex's announcement, YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon shared purported audio of Madam Elsie on social media. In it, she allegedly denied being given a new house and threatened to expose the artiste's manager for publicly making false statements.

Sammy Flex addresses Madam Elsie's alleged audio

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Sammy Flex said he initially announced the purchase of the new home to dismiss the false narratives created against Shatta Wale after he gifted artist Priscilla Osei and her mother money during his recent trip to Kumasi.

Shatta Wale's manager confirmed that Shatta Wale's mother was the individual whose voice was heard in the alleged audio recording. Sammy Flex said he personally received the audio recording from Madam Elsie before some individuals leaked it on social media.

He shared other audio recordings he had allegedly received from Shatta Wale's mother, in which she appeared to be angry and made other threats against him.

Sammy Flex's comments stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Ellaplex commented:

"My mother always appreciates the little I give her even though I don’t have much. I don’t know why Shatta’s mom is doing this to her son. Are you sure Shatta is truly that woman's real son because this is too much."

Still blazing said:

"Plan thing just for hype."

Richie Billy commented:

"Eiiiiiii Sammy, you can lie o hmmmm, we hear 👂 The mom said she gave you 3 days 😂😂😂."

Skmonizz7 said:

"The woman hasn’t done anything. Shatta Wale and his people dey lie too much. This isn’t the first time Sammy you said Shatta bought her a house. Now, it’s a lie and we all know 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Nawfsider4kt commented:

"What is it that they can’t settle? Masa we taya plus you and your boss."

