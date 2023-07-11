Seasoned Ghanaian media personality Kwame Sefa Kayi advised Sarkodie against releasing diss tracks as he marked his 34th birthday

He encouraged him to be a good boy and to dead the issue after he recently released a reply to allegations Yvonne Nelson made in her memoir

Responding to the message, Sarkodie noted that Sefa Kayi's advice is final and that he would be on good behaviour

Despite Media presenter Kwame Sefa Kayi shared a heartfelt message to Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie as he marked his 34th birthday.

Kwame Sefa Kayi advises Sarkodie on his birthday

Sarkodie marked his birthday on July 10, 2023, and in light of this, Kwame Sefa Kayi wished him during the morning show on Peace FM.

In his message to the internationally recognised rapper, Sefa Kayi advised him to refrain from engaging in feuds with others in the industry.

He wished him a happy birthday and urged him to stop making diss tracks and be of good behaviour.

"So King Sark, wherever you are, happy birthday to you and be a good boy. No more rap songs that diss people. Have you heard what I'm saying?" Kwame Sefa Kayi said in his message to Sarkodie.

His message comes at a time when the 'Sarkcess Story' hitmaker made a diss song for Yvonne Nelson after she made some allegations against him in her memoir, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.

His message further urged the rapper to dead the issue and move on.

"Happy birthday, Sark. One love. And as I've said, end it okay?"

In jest, the seasoned media personality stated that he would deal with him if he listened to the message and made a diss song for him.

Below is a video of Kwame Sefa Kayi's birthday wish to Sarkodie on his 34th birthday.

Sarkodie replies Kwame Sefa Kayi

Acknowledging receipt of the message, Sarkodie noted that once the Chairman General had spoken, that advice was final.

He added that he was about to release another song that involved him, Sefa Kayi, but once he had spoken, he would not drop it.

"Bless you, my boss I appreciate you," Sarkodie ended his reply by saying.

Fans remind Yvonne Nelson to celebrate Sarkodie

