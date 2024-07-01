Amaarae has become the first female Ghanaian musician to gain over a billion streams on all major music streaming platforms

The singer chalked this impressive feat with her album Fountain Baby, which was released in 2023

Amaarae took to social media to announce her music recognition and express gratitude to her fans and management

Ghanaian singer Ama Serwah Genfi, popularly known as Amaarae, has achieved another impressive success with her sophomore album, Fountain Baby.

Amaarae. Photo source: @amaarae

Source: Instagram

Amaarae surpasses 1 billion global streams with Fountain Baby

Amaarae's Fountain Baby album has surpassed 1 billion global streams on all major streaming platforms.

The singer has written her name in the Ghanaian music history books as the first female artiste to achieve such an impressive feat.

The 14-track album, released on June 9, 2023, by Interscope Records, received positive reviews from music critics worldwide and was adjudged one of the best albums in 2023.

Amaarae took to social media to celebrate her latest achievement and express her gratitude to her fans and management team.

She tweeted on X:

"Perfect way to end an already incredible week! Got an email from the label yesterday, Fountain Baby has officially hit 1 BILLION STREAMS (& counting). For an “alternative” artist from Ghana, for a girl who was recording songs in her room in Adjiriganor just 4 years ago… this is sum MAJOR MAINSTREAM STUFF! THANK YOU TO THE FANS YOU DID THIS! Thank you for streaming, for buying concert tickets, merch! ILY ALL SO MUCH! Thank you to my management, music & creative teams & thank u to @Interscope & John Janick 4 believing in me!" Now go streammmm new Amaarae to celebrate!

This news represents another milestone for the young singer in 2024. In April 2024, the singer signed a new deal with the US-based management company and record label Bad Habit.

Amaarae is one of many impressive lineups of music artistes set to go on tour with American rapper and actor Childish Gambino later in 2024 on his The New World tour.

Check out Amaarae's tweet below:

Fans react to Amaarae surpassing 1 billion streams

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their excitement over Amaarae's incredible achievement.

@naaqueyki commented:

"You’re such an inspiration! Congratulations"

@ladidaix commented:

"CONGRATULATIONS YOUNG LEGEND. We’re so proud of you ❤️‍ Amazing what talent and hard work can do. Streaming the new now!!"

@BigSteppa37263 commented:

"Thank you for sharing your art. Your music has made such an impact on me and know of many others who have expressed the same. I am truly grateful."

@vondutchis commented:

"Congratulations, beautiful! I'm proud to be one of the listeners that support you and your music on a daily basis."

Charterhouse PRO explains why Amaarae pulled out from performing at TGMA 24

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Robert Klah, Charterhouse's Head of Public Events and Communications, explained why Amaarae withdrew from performing at the 2024 TGMAs.

Robert Klah, in an interview on Hitz FM's Daybreak Hitz morning show, revealed that a request from Amaarae and her team, which was initially not met, along with other issues, contributed to the singer's not performing at the event.

