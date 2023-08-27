The 2023 edition of the Chale Wote Street Art Festival is still ongoing in Osu, Ghana's Greater Accra Region

The one-week festival, which began on Monday, August 21, 2023, ends with a series of activities on Sunday (today), August 27

YEN.com.gh has compiled a magnificent collection of images reflecting stunning art, culture, and innovation

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

The 13th Chale Wote Street Art Festival is still happening in Osu, Ghana's Greater Accra Region, where the streets have been converted into a dynamic centre.

The one-week festival, which began on Monday, August 21, 2023, continues to celebrate art, culture, and creativity. The festival was previously held in Jamestown before moving to Osu.

Beautiful photos from the 2023 Chale Wote Street Art Festival surface. Photo credit: chalewoteofficial.

Source: Instagram

The new site honours Osu's rich history, which dates back to the early 1800s, but has developed into a bustling economic and cultural town.

The relocation to Osu "provides a fresh canvas for artists and festival-goers alike to engage with new surroundings while celebrating the spirit of Chale Wote,'' says the festival's director, Mantse Aryeequaye, per 3xtra.

Since its inception in 2010, Chale Wote has treated patrons to various events, highlighting the festival's inclusiveness and spirit of community participation.

Osu's famous Black Star Square has been turned into an open-air gallery featuring murals created by Ghanaian and foreign artists for the 2023 edition.

These vibrant murals are magnificent visual narratives that capture the essence of the 1835 Salvador Bahia insurgency and their triumphant return to present-day Ghana, Togo, and Nigeria.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the images from the ongoing event for your viewing. One of the images shows veteran Ghanaian singer Mzbel, born Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah.

Some photos from Day 1:

A pictorial summary of Day 6:

The Ghanaian singer Mzbel is featured in the images below:

Top 10 Ghanaian festivals and dates of their celebration

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana is one of the most beautiful countries on the African continent, with a robust plethora of vibrant and colourful festivals.

Such festivals form an intrinsic and important part of Ghanaian culture and are celebrated every year in various parts of the country as part of the heritage of the people of Ghana.

Here are the top 10 Ghanaian festivals and dates of their celebration. Historically, festivals used to be an important facet of African culture.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh