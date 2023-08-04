Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay has said that whenever she is bullied online, she takes comfort in Psalm 23

Wendy Shay stated that she felt that the online bullying that she faces is part of God's blessings on her

She detailed how she deals with such issues during an interview with media personality, Berla Mundi

Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay known privately as Wendy Asiamah Addo, has said that she faces bullies online on a regular basis, but she comforts herself with the Bible. She quoted Psalm 23 as the Bible verse she takes comfort in during these times.

Wendy Shay reveals she comforts herself with Psalm 23 when bullied Photo credit: @wendyshayofficial

Source: Instagram

In an interview with Ghanaian media personality and host of the Day Show, Berla Mundi, Wendy Shay revealed that she had surrounded herself with positive individuals.

The fashionable artiste stated that with the cyberbullying she normally faces, these individuals make her feel better.

Talking about how she juggles the pressure that comes with being a celebrity and a Ghanaian, the entertaining singer said that she comforts herself with Psalm 23.

She quoted a statement from the Bible, saying that God would prepare a table for her in front of her enemies.

Wendy Shay said:

"You should always surround yourself with good people because it always affects you. I think I have said somewhere else that I comfort myself with Psalm 23. God said he would prepare a table for you in front of your enemies."

Watch the video of Wendy Shay talking about cyberbullying below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of Wendy Shay talking about her she handles cyber bullying

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to Wendy Shay's reply, applauding her for her mannerism and confidence.

Amoah Paul commented:

She is a real queen

Kwabena Karikari Donkor commented:

Wendy shay speaks fiiiiine

CarlAcolatse GH commented:

That's my girl

Wendy Shay slays Dubai looks as she performs her song

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the dancing competition for Wendy Shay's popular song Habibi had been formally launched.

She perfectly moved her body and made hand signals in the air, showcasing her amazing abilities in the video.

While some viewers praised her moves, others praised the attire she wore in the video.

