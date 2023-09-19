Dancehall musician Shatta Wale's baby mama, Michy, flaunted her lavish lifestyle in a photo which she shared on her Instagram page

She was dressed in all-black as she posed with a silver Chevrolet Corvette C7

Many of her followers loved the photo, as they encouraged her to take more of such pictures and share them

Musician Michy turned many heads online when she posed with a silver Chevrolet Corvette C7 in a photo she shared on her verified Instagram page.

Michy poses with a Silver Chevrolet Corvette C7.

Source: Instagram

Michy flaunts a silver Chevrolet Corvette C7

In the photo, Movement Showbiz host Michy was dressed in all black as she sat on a silver Chevrolet Corvette C7 and posed with it in photos.

Michy wore a black tube and covered up with a black jacket, and she paired both with a mini skirt in the same colour.

The mother of one also wore half socks and sandal slippers also in the colour black. She rocked a black long wig that was parted on the side.

Michy poses elegantly with a silver Chevrolet Corvette C7.

Ghanaians gush over Michy's photo as she showed off a plush sports car

Many people who commented on the photo talked about how stunning Michy looked as she posed with the luxurious silver Chevrolet Corvette C7 in the parking lot of an estate.

Others also pleaded with her to post more pictures like these since they loved them.

Below are some of the comments:

qwam.e490 said:

Mummy daddy is calling your phone ❤️

frankbawa5 said:

Absolutely gorgeous ❤️❤️

triggabussvibe said:

Swag up queen shatta

_homemade_dishes23 said:

Your skin is a top notch Woow. I saw you and Majesty today at a studio. Glowing skin paaa

virgin_human_hair_factory_xx said:

Can you share more pictures? This looks really good.

