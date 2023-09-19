United Showbiz pundit A Plus and his fashionista wife caught the attention of many when they dazzled in their outfits for a wedding

They posed elegantly and looked all booed-up as their pictures were being taken in the video

Many people admired how stunning they looked as they claimed that they stole the show at the wedding

Musician A Plus and his wife, a fashion blogger Akosua Vee, turned heads online when a video of them looking elegant for a wedding has surfaced online.

In the video, A Plus and Akosua Vee were all booed up as they posed elegantly for their pictures to be taken.

A Plus rocked a black suit and trousers. He wore a white long-sleeved shirt and a bow tie. He completed his look with a black pair of shoes and accessorised by wearing a silver wristwatch.

Akosua Vee, on the other hand, wore a star-studded corset gown that accentuated her curves.

In the post's caption, she used the popular word by aspiring President Kennedy Agyapong, 'Showdown', to describe her spectacular outfit.

She also added that she and her husband were the favourite wedding guests at the ceremony. She wrote:

Still on the fav wedding guests over the weekend.

Ghanaians gush over the video of A Plus and Akosua Vee

Many people admired how elegant A Plus and Akosua Vee looked in their outfits to attend a wedding.

Others were concerned about why he did not smile in the video, as they believed he was not romantic.

kabbs_berlin said:

Eii Bra kwame smile small wai. Beautiful as always

duchessakua4real said:

Kwame nso sometimes wo ny3 romantic koraaah asem ben koraa nie

mabel_bentum said:

Who heard A plus saying watwa awei ❤️awwwn

detailsbyneyomi said:

Uncle Kwame get swag oooo....Solid❤️❤️❤️

efya_prissy said:

Always on point.. This is so beautiful to watch.. Wish you more blessings ❤️

iammzgee said:

Aaawwwnnn Pretty Akosua ❤️❤️

esi.darkwah said:

Showdown ampa. You look glamorous. Love the outfit ❤️

zanibebe said:

Love ❤️ is a beautiful thing! You both look gorgeous

A Plus and his wife Akosua Vee 'chop love' in an adorable video

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that entertainment critic Kwame A Plus and his ever-gorgeous wife Akosua Vee got many admiring how cosy they were in a video.

In the video, he gushed over her curves and complimented her while hugging her from behind.

