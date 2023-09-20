Stonebwoy has subtly shaded Shatta Wale after the latter lashed out at him for also booking the Accra Sports Stadium on a date closer to his concert in December

The lyrics of the song Stonebwoy shared on Twitter has many thinking it is a reply to Shatta Wale

Many people encouraged him to drop the song since they loved it

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy has taken a swipe at fellow dancehall musician Shatta Wale after the latter verbally attacked him on a Facebook Live session.

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy in photos. Image Credit: @shattawalenima @stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy releases a new song and shares a snippet on Twitter

Stonebwoy has teased his fervent fans with a new song, which he played and partied to it on social media.

Sharing the video, he noted that the song is titled Switch Path, and he asked his fans whether he should drop the song. He also noted that it was a Taliban riddim.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Stonebwoy highlighted parts of the song in the caption of the video he shared on Twitter.

Dirty bad mind and witchcraft. Jealousy a make dem switch path. Thinking say dem ago reach fast. But inna Dis Life Journey. I and I See many many.

However, looking at the lyrics of the song and the time of publication, many people on social media have hinted that it is a subtle jab at Shatta Wale after he attacked him verbally on Facebook Live.

Below is a video of Stonebwoy teasing his fans with a new song.

Ghanaians shared their feedback on the song

Many people encouraged Stonebwoy to drop the song, while others also spoke about the Accra Sports Stadium booking misunderstanding between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

@BlakkGhod said:

This is the stonebwoy I loved not the shapasheni man this is hot drop am

@realPinkhodeR said:

Drop am Baba.... Drop it make I take study abeg

@RhealexTrapkin said:

Stone you no try kraaa, you knew Shatta go do wanna show for the stadium, why you go book am?

@benosei2496 said:

I don’t think there is any agreement between shatta wale and those incharge of the stadium that every year I will be performing here …. And it is a public place so anyone is entitled to use the place by doing the needful.

Shatta Wale verbally attacks Stonebwoy on Facebook Live

YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale verbally attacked Stonebwoy on his Facebook Live session over the booking of the Accra Sports Stadium.

This comes after he claimed Stonebwoy chose a date closer to his concert in December at the same venue. Shatta Wale said he would slap him and break his surgically fixed leg whenever he meets him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh