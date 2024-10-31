Stonebwoy, on Snapchat, sent a subtle response to Shatta Wale after his recent rants about him on the Rants, Bants, and Confession podcast

The dancehall musician shared that he would not waste his time responding to the SM boss and giving him the attention he craves

Stonebwoy's subtle jab at Shatta Wale for his recent rants about him triggered mixed reactions from some fans on social media

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy has responded to Shatta Wale's recent rants about him with a subtle jab.

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy subtly shades Shatta Wale for his recent rants about him. Photo source: @stonebwoy and @shattawalenima

Shatta Wale recently appeared on the recent Rants, Bants, and Confession podcast episode with social media personalities Ama Burland, Gisela Amponsah and Efia Odo, where he took several subliminal shots at his rival.

The SM boss claimed that Stonebwoy had become 'swollen-headed' because of the fame he has gained since he burst onto the Ghanaian music scene over a decade ago.

The Shaxi ride-hailing service owner discussed his 2019 VGMAs altercation with the BHIM Nation leader, claiming that the latter should have been arrested and prosecuted for pulling a gun on him.

Shatta Wale also alleged that Stonebwoy was obsessed with international music events and only earned $5K to $7K for performing at these events.

Stonebwoy subtly shades Shatta Wale

Stonebwoy took to his Snapchat page to respond to Shatta Wale's remarks on the Rants, Bants, and Confession podcast with a subtle jab.

The Burninton Music Group label boss, who recently released his sixth studio album, Up and Runnin6, quoted a line from his Shine soundtrack.

He wrote:

"Torcher will forever torture dem. My mouth dey their mouth and them dey carry me like abele kotoku. Oleku!"

In another post, Stonebwoy insinuated that he would waste time responding and giving Shatta Wale the attention he craved.

He wrote:

"Why waste time? To reply a poor fool is so much stress.. cz all they need is the attention and not the answer."

Check out the social media post below:

Reactions to Stonebwoy's subtle response

Stonebwoy's subtle jab at Shatta Wale triggered mixed reactions from some fans on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

efyastonevy commented:

"Buh he still replied him😂😂😂 is it not stressing him again? 😂."

s_b_b_g_tampo said:

"Exactly 👍 bro 👏 that old man likes fooling too much."

Bornbless123 commented:

"He go reply for snap 😂😂😂😂baako suro. Why Not X?"

RevenGe630613 said:

"He should have mentioned his name."

eddison_kofi said:

"Nti @shattawalegh and his fans, why hate @stonebwoy? Secof he dey get bigger platforms den you or wetin?"

lordknows999 commented:

"If Shatta Wale be poor, then he be the poorest."

