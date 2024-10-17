MC Portfolio, in an interview, acknowledged Okyeame Kwame as the greatest rapper of all time in Ghana

The showbiz influencer and promoter opined that Okyeame Kwame is above his peers in every aspect of music

MC Portfolio's remarks about Okyemae Kwame garnered mixed reactions from some Ghanaians on social media

Showbiz influencer and promoter Mc Portfolio has acknowledged Okyeame Kwame as the greatest rapper in Ghanaian music history.

Showbiz influencer MC Portfolio names Okyeame Kwame as the greatest rapper of all time in Ghana's music history. Photo source: @portfoliothemc @okyeamekwame

Source: Instagram

MC Portfolio lauds Okyeame Kwame

In an interview with media personality Andy Dosty, MC Portfolio stated that Okyeame Kwame has earned the debatable accolade for his exploits in the music industry.

The promoter stated that the music legend is superior to the old and new generation rappers in every aspect of the genre.

He said:

"Okyeame Kwame is the greatest rapper of all time in the annals of Ghana music history or hiplife history. Whether that is up for debate or not, we can go back and check his impact on the culture, catalogue, style and any element that we think defines the art of rap and see which rapper comes close to Okyeame Kwame in Ghana."

MC Portfolio noted that Okyeame Kwame is one of the few artistes to have won every accolade in Ghanaian music and has been involved in the revolution of the rap genre for many decades.

He said:

"This is a man, who in hiplife and Ghana music award history has won every type of plaque we have seen in Ghana. He has won everything and explored every type of rap genre in its switches and revolutions to the extent that even when drill was that thing, the man has been able to do and win an award for a Gen Z-oriented production."

The showbiz influencer opined that the tag of being an artiste from Kumasi negatively influenced public perception of Okyeame Kwame. He said the veteran rapper once told him he wanted to change the narrative about him being a Kumasi-based rapper.

MC Portfolio added that the media narrative affects rapper Strongman and that Accra-based rappers like Sarkodie and Medikal do not get the same treatment.

Watch the video below:

MC Portfolio's comments stirs reactions

MC Portfolio's remarks triggered mixed reactions from some Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

yAwSaRkoholic commented:

"He’s on an agenda to discredit Sark at the slightest opportunity he gets. Even Okyeame Kwame knows Sark has taken this rap far more than he did. He’s a legend."

WONDERBERKOH commented:

"This guy has failed me. At some point, I fell in love with his speech. I thought I got it all but I'm sorry, you are no more my man."

oseiricho commented:

"For once he never missed any single digit and dot on this, Kwame Nsiah Apau (Okyeame Kwame ) this man at a point in time walks on the surface of earth as the biggest thing in rap in Gh 🇬🇭 that every artistes in Gh 🇬🇭has to feature him ( Best rapper alive ) #This Gen Z smh 🙈."

kayadjei27 commented:

"If you know rap, you know what he is saying is 💯 facts."

CFCSeybanku commented:

"Based on what? He is definitely one of the greatest but not the greatest."

Okyeame Kwame hails Shatta Wale for SAFA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Okyeame Kwame hailed Shatta Wale for recording his SAFA album for his fans.

The veteran rapper congratulated Shatta Wale for the album and for providing a platform for emerging young music talents.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh