Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene said that his Cryptocurrency song that featured American musician Rotimi should have won the Best International Collaboration

He also opened up about why he bragged about the impressive numbers for his Love and Chaos album two weeks before the 25th TGMA

The Lynx Entertainment signeeopened up about other award categories he believed should have won

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Musician Kuami Eugene has spoken after he was snubbed at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) after losing Best International Collaboration for his hit song, Cryptocurrency, which featured American musician and actor Rotimi.

Kuami Eugene Says Cryptocurrency With Rotimi Should've Won 25th TGMA Best International Collaboration. Image Credit: @kuamieugene

Source: Instagram

Kumai Eugene on TGMA snub

In an exclusive interview with Hitz 103.9 FM, Kuami Eugene said that prior to the 25th TGMA, he made controversial statements about the music industry and released the numbers to his songs to prove a point.

He noted that the reason he released the numbers to his songs was because other musicians were boasting about their high numbers, which, according to him, were twice what they had.

The Lynx Entertainment signee said that at that time, when the debate of numbers and about who deserved what award, he said that he was monitoring because he was recovering from the near-fatal accident he was involved in.

In the same interview, Kuami Eugene said he had a broken right arm and could not do much with it, and even though he had been discharged from the hospital, he was on treatment.

"I saw all that and I could not do much because I was not well. I figured that maybe two weeks to the TGMAs, let me remind everyone that these are my numbers. So, I put out the numbers for the Love and Chaos album."

Cryptocurrency music video.

He said that many people were in awe at the impressive numbers for the songs Monica and Brokenheart, adding that these songs made waves in December 2023.`

Kuami Eugene said he was taken aback when he did not win the Best International Collaboration award for Cryptocurrency, which featured American singer and actor Rotimi. He said that some made waves and even the song took the Video of the Year award.

He also added that he wrote so many songs in the 2023/2024 season and did not win the Songwriter of the Year award.

"I did not even get for Joyce Blessings' Victory. I thank God that at the end of the day, every year, I can have three or four back-to-back bangers. That is why I have been in the game for eight years and I have about 40 hit songs. This is by the grace of God."

Kuami Eugene on the 25th TGMA.

Kuami Eugene speaks on Lynx exit

YEN.com.gh reported that talented singer Kuami Eugene cleared the air about his relationship with his manager Richie, who is also the owner of Lynx Entertainment, a record label he is signed to.

In an exclusive interview with Hitz 103.9 FM, the Monica hitmaker noted that if both parties had parties ways, an official statement would have been released.

The rumours come after the singer released a new song, Belinda, without the name Lynx.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh