Kofi Kinaata Flaunts Belly In Cropped Shirt, Photos Cause Frenzy Online: "Ei Show Your Stomach"
- Kofi Kinaata got many Ghanaians talking about his fashion style when he slayed in a cropped shirt to perform at an event
- In the caption of the post, he advised his fans to be cautious as the weekend approaches
- Many people were surprised about his fashion style
Rapper Kofi Kinaata caused a frenzy on social media when he slayed in a cropped shirt at an event.
Kofi Kinaata's cropped shirt
At the event, Kofi Kinaata looked dapper in a cropped short-sleeved shirt and a pair of trousers, all in the same colour, blue.
Kofi Kinaata advised his fans to be careful over the weekend
In the caption of the Instagram, Kofi Kinaata urged his fans to be cautious as we enter the weekend, stating that there are some persons who are cobras.
He used the trending line from Obaapa Gladys' hit song Nipa Yɛ Cobra song. He wrote:
Thank God it’s Friday! As we dey enter the weekend, kindly Shine your eyes because “Nipa no bi yɛ Cobra “ my hand says it all .. Happy Weekend! #TeamMooove
Photo of Kofi Kinaata in a cropped t-shirt and a pair of trousers.
Ghanaians shared their thoughts on Kofi Kinaata's cropped shirt
Many people were surprised that Kofi Kinaata rocked a cropped shirt to perform at one of his shows. Many people were surprised that he rocked a cropped shirt to perform at one of his shows.
adehyemogya said:
This style is new to me. Thought it was a lady's thing, but we still move!
blay_twum_edwina said:
Kofi you’re showing us stomach no yawa ooo
adel.goldie said:
Martin hy3 show your stomach @kinaatagh
wonder_boy.haircut said:
Okay kofi cobra
i_lemairee said:
I’m back againI’ll marry you Eii you’re looking real good just like your music truly I love your music
gabidefeel said:
Nice outfit...we luv it
iambecky23 said:
The flat tummy we are killing for nu, some people are flaunting. Please show us the way @kinaatagh
gaiseyeliz900 said:
Nipa be y3 Cobra ampa Happy weekend King ❤❤️
Rashida Black Beauty performs with Kofi Kinaata in Berekum
YEN.com.gh reported that Rashida Black Beauty and Kofi Kinaata thrilled ravers at a concert in Berekum on Sunday, October 1, 2023.
They performed Kofi Kinaata's 2018 hit song MalaFaka in the video. Many people talked about how they had missed her and prayed for her to be consistent in the entertainment industry.
