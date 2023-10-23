Fotocopy gave GH¢10 each and a biscuit to kayaye traders as part of celebrations as he marked his 10th birthday

A video of the traders forming a queue to receive their gift has surfaced online

Many people were not pleased with how Fotocopy's father scolded some of the traders who wanted an extra GH¢10 not for their children

Young rapper Fotocopy visited kayaye traders on the street and presented them with special items as part of marking his 10th birthday.

Fotocopy donates to kayaye traders on his 10th birthday. Image Credit: @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

Fotocopy gives money and snacks to kayaye traders

To celebrate his 10th birthday, Fotocopy decided to spend it with kayaye traders and their children.

After dining with them by eating a sumptuous meal of kenkey, pepper and fish, he presented them with GH¢10 and biscuit, with the help of his parents.

His father handed them the biscuit while Fotocopy held a bundle of GH¢10 notes and handed each note to them. The kayayes were lined up in a queue as they waited for their turn for the money and the biscuit.

In the video, Fotocopy's father was seen telling the traders that the biscuit and money were not for the kids and scolded several mothers who tried to get some of the GH¢10 for their children.

Video of Fotocopy distributing GH¢10 and a biscuit to the kayayes.

Ghanaians shared their opinions on the kind gesture

Many people were not pleased with the video as they were of the view that Fotocopy and his parents could have done better with the amount given to the kayayes.

linnybis said:

They should've done this off-camera or given it to kids. Poverty is bad oo.

mercy.sharp said:

This is symbolic and goes beyond what we see...The boy is ten, and how much cash are they giving out??? More years to him

awuraama_yeboah said:

Oww it's not fine the way his dad is shouting at those people. Aaaww, because of poverty nti, he can shout anyhow

reglo_wigs said:

Waaa see. Ordinary biscuit and 10cedis. The whole world should see this. Is this how bad it is now? Wowww.

asantenusrat said:

Sharing of biscuits with a strong warning. Boi!!

nanaaba2010 said:

10yrs old waaw. I thank God for His life. I was thinking it should have been given to his age group instead of kids. My humble thought

esin.am said:

God punish poverty God bless the giver hmm

the_realhammonds said:

What’s the y3 mma akwadaa biaa, ahhh. The kids are even more important to have this joy. They should watch the video and do better next time

Fotocopy dines with kayaye traders

