IGP Dampare bought 200 packs of Rockz Waakye, Reggie Rockstone's food business

A video of the packaged food in branded Rockz Waakye paper bags displayed on a long table has emerged online

Many people were happy for Reggie Rockstone and congratulated him as his business continues to expand

Ghana's Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, ordered 200 packs of waakye from Rockz Waakye, the food business of the legendary hiplife artiste Reggie Rockstone.

Reggie Rocstone (left) and IGP Dampare (right) in photos. Image Credit: @nkonkonsa and @ghpoliceservice

Source: Instagram

Reggie Rockstone elated as IGP Dampare patronises his food business

On October 24, 2023, the IGP of Ghana, George Akuffo Dampare, met stakeholders from the creative arts industry to discuss the upcoming December in Ghana activities.

The meeting was held at the forecourt of the Ghana Police National Headquarters in Accra.

Many Ghanaian musicians and pundits were present as they shared their ideas on how the Ghana Police Service could make the December experience memorable for Ghanaians and persons from the diaspora.

As such, IGP Dampare patronised the food from Rockz Waakye, a business of hiplife artiste Reggie Rockstone, which was used to feed attendees.

A video of the Sweetie Sweetie crooner overjoyed as he showed the 200 packs of waakye on a table melted the hearts of many Ghanaians as they congratulated him.

Reggie Rockstone was also spotted with his wife, Zilla Limann, who was seen interacting with a police officer at the event.

Video of the ordered waakye packages from Reggie Rockstone's food business, Rockz Waakye.

Ghanaians react as IGP Dampare ordered 200 packs of waakye from Rockz Waakye

Many people were happy for Rockstone as IGP Dampare purchased his waakye business, Rockz Waakye.

miz_debbie said:

Great honouring Ghanaian-owned businesses

iamphylxgh_ said:

Charley @reggierockstone711 is growing younger every day. Really blessed

kwaekuabeiku said:

Danpeeeeezy

ghanafuo_ho_nsem2 said:

Nice one there❤️❤️❤️

kenzykay9_ said:

Celebrity Waakye ❤️

kafuiselasi said:

I love the support ❤️

4evasandy_shero said:

I love that

Humble Reggie Rockstone serves customers waakye in video

YEN.com.gh reported that Reggie Rockstone was spotted serving customers at his restaurant in a video.

Jartogo, a franchise which was started by the musician and his wife, Zilla Limann, mainly serves the famous Ghanaian delicacy waakye.

Karen, a famous social media influencer, visited the place and was very impressed with their customer service and shared a video of the hiplife legend serving waakye on her page.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh