DJ Slim, in a discussion, criticised Shatta Wale for reconciling with Andy Dosty at Ursula Owusu's 60th birthday celebration

The media personality said that the dancehall musician should have apologised to Andy Dosty privately

DJ Slim said that Shatta Wale's apology was not genuine and that he wanted publicity for his new SAFA album

Ghanaian media personality DJ Slim has criticised Shatta Wale for publicly apologising to Andy Dosty.

Media personality DJ Slim criticises Shatta Wale for publicly apologising to Andy Dosty. Photo source: @shattawalenima, @djsliming and @andydosty

Source: Instagram

DJ Slim criticises Shatta Wale

Speaking on Hitz FM's Showbiz Review Xtra show, DJ Slim shared that he had heard from some people on social media that Shatta Wale's recently released SAFA album was underperforming.

He said that, according to rumours he had heard, the dancehall musician reunited with Andy Dosty because he needed the traditional media to promote the album.

DJ Slim opined that Shatta Wale should have visited Andy Dosty with some high-profile personalities to apologise privately.

The media personality said that the dancehall musician opted for a public reconciliation as a publicity ploy and that the apology was also not genuine.

He said:

"If it was really something that he meant, I think this should have been a backdoor issue. If not for publicity or clout, this should have been a backdoor issue. He should have gone to see Andy Dosty privately with some individuals he truly respects."

Shatta Wale and Andy Dosty ended their longstanding feud after the former apologised at the 60th birthday celebration event held by Communication Minister Ursula Owusu on Saturday, October 19, 2024.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to DJ Slim's comments

DJ Slim's remarks about Shatta Wale's public apology to Andy Dosty triggered negative reactions from the dancehall musician's fans, who criticised him on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

@Qwamelogic commented

"I wasted my time watching the video. DJ Slim and all the pundits spent their time talking about Shatta Wale. Can't you guys have a show without mentioning his name? Let's be serious in this country."

@king_street1 commented:

"He diss am back door anaa ? This guy figa say he get sense too much. The SAFA album without traditional media has over 20+ million streams on the various DSPs. How much radio stations dey give artistes sef tsw."

@tlimz1 commented:

"Shatta said it publicly hence, using the same medium ain’t a wrong thing."

@killermovebaby commented:

"Honestly, Ghana entertainment promotes stress rather than relaxation."

@capo_chino001 commented:

"You’re hating on someone who is okay with his life, hmm 🤔 Chale Slim, wise up and stop the hate before you cripple yourself oo."

Shatta Wale sides with Peller and Jarvis

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale defended Nigerian content creators Peller and Jarvis against criticisms from Ghanaians.

The SM Boss said that the two content creators were getting unnecessary hate from Ghanaians who had not accomplished anything in life.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh