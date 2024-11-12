Maali, Shatta Wale's baby mama, melted many hearts with her pregnancy photos in readiness for welcoming their kid to the world

She dropped photos of her slaying in two different outfits, beautiful frontal lace wigs and flawless makeup

Many social media followers talked about how gorgeous she looked in the photos as they complimented her looks

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Maali, Shatta Wale's newest baby mama dropped beautiful pregnancy photos to announce her first child with the dancehall musician.

Shatta Wale's baby mama, Maali, drops pregnancy photos. Image Credit: @maali_maali_j and @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

Maali's pregnancy photos

In the first pregnancy picture she dropped, Maali rocked a white skirt and a long-sleeved body suit top.

She rocked a frontal lace wig styled into a high ponytail with a portion left to hang on the sides of her face. Her makeup was flawless, highlighting her beautiful facial features.

In the caption, she praised God, noting that He made it possible for her to have her first child with the celebrated, self-acclaimed dancehall king.

"GOD DID🙏🏻 @shattawalenima"

In the second picture, she flaunted her bare baby bump by wearing a cropped black top and shorts, and she covered up by wearing a blazer.

In the second Instagram post caption, Maali noted that it was the start of a new adventure. She noted that she was grateful for the baby, whom she termed a little blessing who now forms part of their lives.

"A new adventure begins! So grateful for this little blessing in our lives 💖 #babylove❤️ #family @shattawalenima"

Maali in black attire.

Maali in white attire.

Reactions to Maali's baby bump photos

The comment section was filled with heartwarming messages to Maali and Shatta Wale who became new parents of one.

People talked about the beautiful pregnancy photos, noting that pregnancy looked good on Maali.

The heartwarming reactions from people are below:

skillfullokocha10 said:

"Congrats to you and the greatest musician Ghana as ever had 🔥🙌❤️"

diffirentguy said:

"Wale don burst belle 😂😂😂"

agyeiwaa231 said:

"Beautiful wifeee..be a good woman and you will have Shatta forever n ever cos he has really searched for that perfect one for long..I trust you will ..congrats wife to be…."

mercy_araba said:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️so grateful and amazing 😍"

miss_amanfro said:

"Our Queen in all her glory 😍"

god_first_money_next_ said:

"Congratulations, a wonderful woman who didn’t look down on our beloved king is forever bless also welcome in all angels of SHATTA shattamovement @shattawalenima"

Shatta Wale kisses and rubs Maali's belly

YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall musician Shatta Wale showed in a video that he was deeply in love with his baby mama, Maali.

The video showed him rubbing and kissing Maali's baby bump as they beamed with smiles. Many people talked about how gorgeous Maali was in the video.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh