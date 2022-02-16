What happened to Terry Bonchaka? The story of the Ghanaian hip-life artist

Death may be inevitable, but it's still painfully tragic when it seems to come too soon, as has been the case with various iconic musicians. While some were victims of accidents, others died due to health complications and addictive behaviours. Regardless, every one of these artists made a considerable contribution to their respective musical genres. One of the singers who died at a young age leaving behind incomplete legacies and many broken hearts is Terry Bonchaka.

Terrence Nii Okang Mensah Adjetey, commonly known as Terry Bonchaka, was a Ghanaian hiplife artist. Unfortunately, he died in a car accident after a performance. However, he lived the fullest out of himself and enjoyed performing for his fans and followers. Terry was an energetic and super-talented individual.

Terry Bonchaka's profile summary

Full name: Terrence Nii Okang Mensah Adjetey

Terrence Nii Okang Mensah Adjetey Nickname: Terry Bonchaka

Terry Bonchaka Gender: Male

Date of birth: 1982

Date of death: 30th October 2003

Age at death: 21 years

Place of birth: Ghana

: Ghana Nationality: Ghanaian

Ghanaian Ethnicity: African

African Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Hair colou r: Black

r: Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Mother: Mrs Charlotte Adjetey

Father: Mr Robert Adjetey

Siblings: One (Jerry)

School: Ewitt Greenwich Classical Academy

College: Adisadel College

Adisadel College Profession : Ghanaian singer

Genres: Hiplife

Years active: 2001 to 2003

Early life

Who was Terry Bonchaka? Terry was a talented Ghanaian hiplife singer. He was born in 1982 in Ghana to Mr Robert Adjetey (father) and Mrs Charlotte Adjetey (mother).

He had an elder brother known as Jerry. Terry was the grandson of Parliament speaker Peter Ala Adjetey and graduated from Adisadel College.

Which tribe was Terry Bonchaka? Unfortunately, there is no information regarding his tribe. However, he was Ghanaian by nationality with African ethnicity.

Terry got his primary school education from Ewitt Greenwich Classical Academy. Later he joined Adisadel College for his senior high school education.

What happened to Terry Bonchaka?

Terry died before reaching the height of his success in the music industry. So where did Terry Bonchaka die? He died on his way home from one of his best concerts held at the Akuafo Hall Celebration at the University of Ghana.

Which year did Terry Bonchaka die? He died in 2003. The fatal accident happened on 29th October 2003. Terry was still a new driver and lost control of his car before slamming it into a tree. This took place on the Legion-Madina road in Accra. He was pronounced dead upon arrival at the 37 Military Hospital.

During an interview with his mother marking his 16th anniversary, she alleged that the late singer's death wasn't purely an accident. She believed someone had a hand in it. She firmly believed that somebody had murdered him since the sign on his dead body proved that it wasn't just a car crash.

She accused and dared Terry's then-manager, Reagan Mends, to come out with the truth concerning her son's death:

Reagan and those who were with him on the day before his last performance should come, so I touch them with my hands, and they will confess every truth.

On the other hand, Reagan came out to deny the allegation urging the public to disregard it with the contempt it deserves.

What was Terry Bonchaka famous for?

Terry always knew he was a talented singer from a young age. However, it was not until later that he decided to embark on his music career. After doing a few songs, his big breakthrough came after joining the Miss Ghana hiplife amateur competition.

After the competition, he won in the regional and during the final round; he took home the title of Hiplife Champion 2001. Terry's first-place win in the Miss Ghana music competition, along with his featured place in Joy FM Night with the Stars concert, shot him to the top of the hiplife scene

Terry Bonchaka's Pulele song was one of the songs that made his fame continue to rise in the country. He drew his inspiration from the talented American artist Stevie Wonder. He was a proud Ghanaian whose main aim was promoting the pride and history of his people through his music

Some of Terry Bonchaka's songs are:

Lomna Va

Ghana Lady

Pulele

Ewurade

I am Aware

Asem Ben Ni

Chichinappi

The death of Terry Bonchaka left thousands of his fans and followers devastated. However, he inspired many artists in Ghana and beyond despite his young age. He will be remembered for his unique sense of fashion and unmatched stage performance.

