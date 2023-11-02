Stonebwoy has disclosed that a new documentary about his latest album "5th Dimension" is in the pipeline

Ghanaian Afro-dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy has disclosed that a new documentary about his star-studded 5th Dimension album is in the works.

The album released in April this year with Def Jam Africa, had several heavyweight collaborators like the 5-time Grammy-winning Beninese singer, Angelique Kidjo.

In an interview, Stonebwoy shared that the forthcoming documentary will have exclusive BTS footages of how some songs on the album came into being.

Stonebwoy teases new documentary with Angelique Kidjo and Shaggy

Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy recounts working with Angelique Kidjo

In the interview, Stonebwoy relived his working experience with Angelique Kidjo who won the Grammy award for Best Global Music Album last year.

According to Stonebwoy who is also vying to win the Grammys this year, working with the legendary singer was a story that needed telling. He credited his fanbase for engineering the connection with Angelique Kidjo.

People started tagging Angelique, that you and her should work and that's where the awareness really rose.

The artiste recounted in the interview that, Angelique loved the "Manodzi" record from the jump and that there are special moments from the recording he will release in the upcoming documentary.

Netizens react to Stonebwoy's relationship with Angelique Kidjo and the new documentary

Stonebwoy's fans have been awed by Stonebwoy's moments with Angelique Kidjo and have started counting down to the documentary's release.

@AlexTwum4 remarked:

Legendary status attained. We nuh take no batt chat. Gidigba.

@uosmayne commented:

Man is an epitome of a musician. Encompasses everything

@Kwesi_deybii exclaimed:

Thisssss guyyyyyyy

Stonebwoy thanks fans after a successful UK/Europe Tour

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy brought his 5th Dimension Europe/UK tour to a close after he sold out concerts in Brescia, Amsterdam and other countries.

The artiste extended his appreciation to his global audience as he looked forward to climaxing the year with his flagship Bhim Concert in December.

