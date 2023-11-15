Kuami Eugene released his third studio album not long ago, led by the instant hot single "Monica"

The song has garnered a lot of attention from most celebrities including veteran musician TicTac

He called Kuami Eugene "baddest boy" and urged him on after sharing a video of him singing his new song "Monica"

Ghanaian hiplife musician, Nana Kwaku Okyere Duah, known as TicTac or Bra Tic has expressed his excitement over Kuami Eugene's new hit single "Monica".

The hiplife veteran shared a video of Kuami Eugene performing "Monica" on his social media platforms, hailing him for the new record.

Kuami Eugene reacted as TicTac extolled him online calling him a legend and expressing his regard for supporting the new song.

TicTac syas Kuami Eugene is here to stay Photo source: Facebook/KuamiEugene, Instagram/Tic

TicTac says Kuami Eugene is here to stay

TicTac who rebranded to Tic in 2018 is well known for his explosive career during the early 2000s and he's regarded as one of the first hip life artiste to feature Freddie Meiway of Ivory Coast and Nigerian star Tony Tetuila.

As a fan of Kuami Eugene's works and a collaborator, Tic Tac took to his social media to express his excitement over his new song "Monica."

According to the veteran, 26-year-old Kuami Eugene is here to stay and the current strides his "Love and Chaos" album has seen so far are signs of more to come in the near future.

Kuami Eugene who sees Tic as a "legend of the game", expressed his gratitude for the encouragement.

Netizens talk about Kuami Eugene's "Monica"

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they shared their views on Kuami Eugene's single "Monica"

@MORHSADAT exclaimed:

A brighter future ahead and even that, he's paid his dues

@TICTACRESERVED remarked:

We love to see this from people like you… The is dope!!

@GennexPizza wrote:

Your support for @KuamiEugene is dope!!

Kuami Eugene gives the backstory behind his "Monica" record

Earlier, YEN.com.gh chanced on an interview in which Kuami Eugene shared the inspiration behind his current chart-topping single Monica.

The Lynx Entertainment and Empire signee said the song was inspired by a lady from Snapchat who would always send him sultry photos rather than go on a date.

