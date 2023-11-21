An elderly Ghanaian woman in the US displayed her deep affection for Black Sherif's music, specifically singing along to his famous track "Konongo Zongo"

An elderly Ghanaian woman residing in the US demonstrated her profound love for the music of the famous Ghanaian artist Black Sherif.

The woman, captured in a car with her daughter, joyfully sang along to Black Sherif's hit track "Konongo Zongo," showcasing her enthusiasm for the artist's work.

Even when her daughter attempted to lower the volume, the spirited woman continued to sing word-for-word, creating a delightful moment that resonated with music enthusiasts.

A collage of the elderly Ghanaian woman singing and Black Sherif Photo credit: @AsieduMends (Twitter) & @blacksherif_ (Instagram)

The video, shared on social media platforms, highlights the universal appeal of Black Sherif's music, transcending age and geographical boundaries.

The older woman's unabashed joy and connection with the song exemplify the power of music to bring people together and evoke emotions across generations.

Black Sherif, known for his unique style and impactful lyrics, has gained widespread acclaim in Ghana and beyond.

His ability to resonate with diverse audiences, including an older woman in the USA, underscores the artist's influence and the universal language of music.

Watch the video below:

Comments on the video

The heartening video has sparked positive reactions on social media, with many applauding the woman's infectious energy and appreciation for Black Sherif's music. Read some of the responses below:

@Harmony_973 said:

Plenty calls firi me fie nso manfa da action dey tell you she be typical Ghanaian Mother

@_____sterling wrote:

herh wow

@Makavelli_0 said:

This song ankasa ebi spiritual song oo

@MaameAmaAdoma wrote:

Wow she’s good

@Kachi9090 said:

I envy that mama right now , she finish work

Source: YEN.com.gh