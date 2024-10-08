Shatta Wale released a teaser ahead of the unveiling of his Accra Invasion Project this week

The dancehall musician's video showed the behind-the-scenes preparations and the selected artistes

The dancehall musician recently announced the initiative aimed at unearthing talents in Accra

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale is gearing up for the launch of his upcoming Accra Invasion Project.

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale releases a teaser for his upcoming Accra Invasion Project. Photo source: @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

The Shatta Movement leader recently announced the initiative on social media before releasing his SAFA album.

The project aims to discover the best musical talents in Accra, provide a platform for them to shine on the big stage, and provide an easy pathway to mainstream stardom in the Ghanaian music industry.

Shatta Wale shares Accra Invasion Project teaser

Shatta Wale took the opportunity to share on his Instagram page that the Accra Invasion Project will begin this week.

The dancehall musician also teased fans with a sneak peek of the upcoming initiative's behind-the-scenes preparations.

Some of the selected emerging acts also had the chance to discuss their expectations for the Accra Invasion Project and introduce themselves to Ghanaian music fans.

In the caption of the social media post, Shatta Wale shared his objectives for the project and acknowledged the artistes and team members involved in the initiative.

He wrote:

"The ACCRA INVASION PROJECT (AIP) launches this week, a visionary project by Shatta Wale through his “SAFA Album”, focused on promoting Accra’s rich talents, preserving cultural identity, and spreading our captivating music globally. We acknowledge the artists and our team for their tireless efforts. Prepare for a dynamic week. We recognize your dedication. 🙌💪."

Check out Shatta Wale's social media post below:

Shatta Wale's Accra Invasion Project excites fans

Shatta Wale's teaser triggered excitement among celebrities and fans, with many thronging to the comment section to praise him for the initiative. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

altrayd commented:

"King for a reason!!! Make me seff pack my bags dey enter Ghana 😂🙌🏽🙌🏽🧡."

officialireneopare commented:

"Well done son 🙏🏽👏👏❤️."

geniusbubune007 commented:

"I'm proud to be a Shatta Movement soldier. Much love and respect, @shattawalenima. May God continue to bless you, 1DON KING👑."

wickedqueenj commented:

"Well done Wicked King 👑 😍❤️👏👏."

officialmickey_ranklin commented:

"This is magnificent 🙌🔥."

Shatta Wale gifts Maali a new car

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale gifted his girlfriend Maali after they reportedly welcomed a new child.

The dancehall musician was spotted handing over a newly purchased Range Rover Velar to Maali at their home in East Legon, Accra.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh