The 'Ekwueme' crooner passed away after reported disclosed that she was domestically abused by her husband

She hinted that the song is about women picking themselves up and recovering from abusive relationships

Versatile Ghanaian rapper and singer, Wendy Shay has hinted that late Nigerian gospel singer, Osinachi, inspired her recent hit song, 'Survivor'.

In an interview on Glitch Africa, she noted that the news of the sudden death of the gospel artiste through an alleged domestic abuse by her husband was what influenced her song 'Survivor'.

Osinachi and Wendy Shay.

Source: Twitter

She stated that the theme of the song is about getting brokenhearted after a failed relationship. She shared that getting a broken heart is a universal phenomenon since it is not gender bias.

“It doesn’t know if you are an artiste or you are a star or whatever, it can happen to a man it can happen to a woman.”

She further stated that she released any form of negative energy through that song since she has been a victim of a similar circumstance. She explained that the song is about someone who was in an abusive relationship, picked themself up, and moved on.

“So I decided to do a song to empower women, especially those who are in abusive relationships. What really gingered this song was when I heard the death of the late Nigerian Gospel singer Osinachi,” she said.

The Rufftown Records signee further stated that she wants the song to inspire every woman that listens to it.

“That was the only way I could display my anger, through music and I want every woman and in some cases men to tap into that energy to let out any anger in them.”

