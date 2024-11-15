Spice, in an interview, opened up about her private life and expressed interest in finding love in Ashaiman or Nima

The Jamaican dancehall queen said Stonebwoy had spoken highly about Ashaiman and Nima to her in the past

Spice called on Ghanaian women to reach out to her and help her decide between the men from the two towns

Jamaican dancehall singer and songwriter Grace Latoya Hamilton, popularly known as Spice, has expressed interest at finding love in Ghana.

The widely acclaimed dancehall queen arrived in Ghana on Friday, November 15, 2024, for the video shoot of her collaboration with Stonebwoy, Jiggle and Whine, off the latter's sixth studio album, Up and Runnin6.

Songstress Spice received a grand welcome from the BHIM Nation leader and some media personnel after her flight landed at the Kotoka International Airport.

The Atlanta-based musician also expressed her excitement at visiting Ghana for the first time.

Spice on finding love in Ashaiman, Nima

In an interview on 3Music's Culture Daily show with Stonebwoy, Spice discussed the story behind their collaboration on the Jiggle and Whine song.

The dancehall songstress also spoke about her private life, stating that she was single and searching for love. She shared that Jejereje hitmaker Stonebwoy spoke highly of some communities before boarding her flight to Ghana for the video shoot.

Spice noted that she hopes to find a love interest in either Ashaiman or Nima during her stay in the country.

"He gave me the part where I asked him about the men from Ghana, and he told me about Ashaiman and Nima. So, I told him since I am single, I want to see if I am going to get someone from Ashaiman or Nima."

The Spice Official Entertainment record label owner called on Ghanaian women to reach out to her and help her decide between the men from the two towns, Ashaiman and Nima. She also outlined the excellent qualities she seeks in her ideal man.

Watch the video below:

