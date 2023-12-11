Diminutive Guinean musician got many people laughing hard when a video of him trying to carry his girlfriend, Eudoxie Yao, at his back surfaced online

The diminutive Guinean musician after several failed attempts, fell to the ground and laughed hard at the situation together with his girlfriend

The video got many people laughing hard in the comment section as they questioned the actions of the couple

Diminutive Guinean singer Grand P attempted to carry his Ivorian lover, Eudoxie Yao, at his back in a hilarious video.

Grand P carries Eudoxie Yao in the video. Image Credit: @r_ap_game_ivoire

Grand P carries Eudoxie Yao at his back

In the hilarious video, Grand P opted to carry his plus-size partner, Eudoxie Yao. On the first attempt, he struggled to get her on his back.

When Eudoxie Yao jumped on his back, they both fell, and he asked her whether she wanted to kill him.

On the second attempt, the Guinean singer told his girlfriend to try it again, and she said he could not carry her, but he insisted. He said:

"If you do not jump on my back, you will not enjoy my money."

The two lovers, once again, fell to the ground and laughed at the situation.

Video of Granp P attempting to carry Eudoxie Yao.

Fans react to the video of Grand P carrying

The video got many people laughing hard as they questioned why Eudoxie Yao would attempt to jump on the back of his diminutive lover, Gand P.

Milianojr11 said:

ahyyyy but what is this?

lisiani771 said:

She wants to kill him.

HEN24Scd said:

In her attempt, what exactly was she looking for??

Jordito88 said:

Looks like she's not too serious✌

