Explaining in the video, Mzbel said her nicely done nails were long and could get ruined if she used them to eat the meal

Many people asked her why she ate with the spoon, while others complained about she eating such a heavy meal for breakfast

Musician and mother of two Mzbel caused a stir when she ate famous Ghanaian delicacy banku and okro for breakfast, using a spoon.

Mzbel eats banku and okro with a spoon. Image Credit: @mzbeldaily

Source: Instagram

Mzbel enjoys a large bowl of banku and okro using a spoon

Mzbel's children, Adepa and Ohemaa were behind her as they were watching cartoons, while she sat at the dining table to enjoy the sumptous meal.

In the video, she stated that the reason why she went in for the heavy meal for breakfast was because she was still breastfeeding Ohemaa and needed energy.

Explaining why she did not eat the meal with her hands but instead with a spoon, the Asibolanga hitmaker said she recently had her nails done and they were long, which could deter her from enjoying the meal and also ruin them.

Captioning the post, Mzbel wrote:

Breakfast is served abeg don't judge me wai na I'm a breastfeeding mum ☺️

Video of Mzbel eating banku and okro for breakfast.

Ghanaians react as Mzbel eats banku and okro for breakfast

Many people wondered why Mzbel ate the meal with a spoon. Others also asked her why she ate the heavy meal for breakfast, among other opinions in the comment section.

sisterdeborah said:

I want some of the food

aligiinamakeover said:

Aah sister whyyyyy, this early morning ooh, my throat

kluivert_kwegyir_aggrey said:

So how did you use the spoon to chop the wele?

queen_mufasa_ said:

Breastfeeding mom Saa na wo ay3 obolotui

agyemankingsleykwame said:

But why are you eating banku with a spoon though?

obaasima_wini said:

Wear gloves dear, saw a post of Mercy Johnson, and I think it will help.. Wearing gloves for swallow foods doesn't ruin the nails. Thank you

edwinaankamah said:

If you like food, you like it. Please stop all these 'I am a breastfeeding mom' thing nu.

delisnowy said:

Why u dey do this now Maa Mzbel. This morning and u dey tempt us like this ...Baby Ohema sef dey cry

Adepa studies hard as his mother Mzbel eats a large bowl of fufu filled with meat in the video

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Mzbel eating a large bowl of fufu while her son, Adepa, studied caused a frenzy on social media.

In the video, her daughter, Ohemaa, sat on her lap comfortably while the musician and mother of two enjoyed her meal.

Many people admired Adepa's dedication to his studies and wondered why he was not tempted by the sumptuous meal his mother enjoyed in front of him.

