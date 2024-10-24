Black Sherif, in a social media post, announced that he is set to release his Rebel Music song at midnight on Thursday, October 24

The Rebel Music track will kickstart the countdown to the release of the Kilos Milos hitmaker's second studio album, Iron Boy

Black Sherif's song announcement triggered excitement and anticipation among music lovers, who flooded the comments section

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif is set to unveil his Rebel Music soundtrack, beginning the countdown to the release of his upcoming sophomore studio album, Iron Boy.

The Kwaku The Traveller hitmaker has teased the release of the highly anticipated album for many months following the success of his 14-track first studio project, The Villain I Never Was.

Black Sherif released the album on October 6, 2022, a year after he burst onto the Ghanaian music scene with his First Sermon song.

The album has amassed over a billion streams since its release, making the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards Best International Flow Award recipient the first Ghanaian artiste to achieve such a monumental feat.

Black Sherif set to release Rebel Music

Black Sherif took to his Instagram page to announce that he will release the highly anticipated Rebel Music soundtrack on major digital music streaming platforms at midnight on Thursday, October 24.

The Kilos Milos hitmaker has been teasing the new song recently, sharing photos from its music video shoot.

Black Sherif shared the song's cover art and the pre-save link for fans. He also thanked his faithful fans for their support and assured them that his next album was almost complete and set to be released before the end of 2024.

In the caption of the social media post, he wrote:

"If they ever let me select a soundtrack for judgement day, I’ll shout REBEL MUSIC. ⛓️⛓️Coming out tomorrow at Midnight. Pre-save link on my bio. Thank you for your support, I love and pray for you. ❤️ Also, welcome to Neverland, IronBoy will be with us soon."

Check out Black Sherif's social media post below:

Black Sherif's announcement excites fans

Many fans thronged to the comments section of Black Sherif's post to express their excitement and anticipation for Rebel Music. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of their reactions.

Dadzie_Daily commented:

"Barcelona wins against Bayern in a UCL match, the next midnight Black Sherif drops REBEL MUSIC. What a time to be alive!"

1_semaj commented:

"The Heavens are already feeling the melody of Rebel music 🔥💯."

lukman2330 commented:

"I will be there, Iron Boy 🔥🔥🔥."

Kwesikay_23 commented:

"I can’t wait to listen to it."

KESSEGYAN33_ commented:

"It took you long enough. I am ready."

