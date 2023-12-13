Afua Asantewaa Aduonum was filled with gratitude when Despite Media handed her an undisclosed amount of money to support her challenge for the longest singathon in the Guinness World Record

Broadcaster Abeiku Santana together with the Managing Director of the Despite Media Group Dr Fadda Dickson and staff of the media house were elated to present the money and pledged to cover the challenge

Many Ghanaians in the comment section wished her well as they also pledged their support for her

Despite Media have thrown their unwavering support to Ghanaian journalist Afua Asantewaa Aduonum as she prepares to beat the Guinness World Record for longest singathon.

Despite Media supports Afua Asantewaa Aduonum. Image Credit: @utvghana

Source: Instagram

Despite Media financially supports Afua Asantewaa Aduonum

Renowned Ghanaian media house, Despite Media have shown their unconditional support to Afua Asantewaa Aduonum as she plans to embark on a singathon.

The Ghanaian journalist hopes to use the singing marathon aka singathon to break the current Guinness World Record.

As part of supporting her, the Managing Director of the Despite Media Group Dr Fadda Dickson, broadcaster Abeiku Santana and other staff of the media house handed over an undisclosed amount to her.

In a brief speech, Abeiku Santana said the media outfit was delighted she was going to represent the country and put the country on the map. He further stated that they would support her with coverage of the singathon as well as with other logistics.

Receiving the cash gift, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum was filled with gratitude. She thanked the media outfit for their unwavering support, adding that it was enough for her to kill herself to win it.

Video of Despite Media donating to Afua Asantewaa Aduonum ahead of the Guinness World Record for longest singathon.

Ghanaians react to the video

Many Ghanaians in the comment section of the social media post wished Afua Asantewaa Aduonum well as they also pledged their support for her, while others applauded Despite Media for their unconditional support.

korabelforever said:

God be with her and God bless despite media

mrjamesreinhold said:

Now a moment to be proud to be Ghanaian. This isn’t an easy feat koraaa. I wish you the best of luck. . Sing for days hmm.

pris__cylla said:

Honestly that day if is internet bundle 500gh koraa I'll buy and watch her Go higher lady

kwabenascares_90 said:

God bless Despite Media

dramzx_88 said:

She will definitely make it with this kind of support ❤️

obengking said:

Wiase mu ha er just take a step, get yourself out there and people who wish to buy in that publicity and light will support

atooto__gh said:

UTV you do all ❤

ampomah_tessa said:

Good job. This is wat we should be supporting as Ghanaians.

whats_up_gh said:

Please give her an interview on peace fm’s morning show with Kwame Sefa Kayi.. I trust that platform @utvghana @afuaasantewaasingathon

"This is for Ghana": Afua Asantewaa Aduonum overjoyed as Guinness World Record accepts her attempt for longest singathon

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that Afua Aduonum went viral after she shared a video of the acceptance email sent to her by the Guinness World Record for the Longest Singathon.

She said that only Ghanaian songs would be used for the marathon and that she was attempting the challenge for the motherland.

Many Ghanaians have rallied behind her as they cheer her on in the comment sections of the videos.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh