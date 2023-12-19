Nigerian broadcaster, Adeospe Olajide has weighed in on the trending agenda to prioritize local content

Black Sherif's comment on the agenda was misconstrued by some Nigerian bloggers who threatened to blacklist him

The Nigerian media personality in a new interview shield Black Sherif and sent a message to his detractors

Renowned media personality from Nigeria based in the UK, Adesope Olajide has shared his thoughts on the trending debate about prioritizing local Ghanaian content.

This comes after some Nigerian bloggers threatened to blacklist Back Sherif because of his comments on the Play Ghana appeal to the government.

The Nigerian media personality established in a new interview on Hitz FM that Black Sherif's submission to the government had no form of malice.

Adesope backs Black Sherif's Play Ghana agenda Photo source: Twitter/Hitz1039fm, Twitter/BlackSherif

Adeospe supports Black Sherif's statement on the Play Ghana agenda

According to Adesope who was one of two MCs for the second edition of Afro Nation in Ghana, the agenda forwarded by Smallgod, Reggie Rockstone, Samini and several other musicians is a step in the direction.

In his interview, the media personality popularly known as Shopsydoo spoke about the threats from some Nigerian bloggers after Black Sherif's comments.

Adesope seems to think that Black Sherif came off as an easy target for the bloggers.

He also reiterated to Andy Dosty of Hitz Fm that Black Sherif's dominance among Nigerian music listeners is too dominant for him to be blacklisted.

Netizens react Adesope's comment about Black Sherif's dominance in Nigeria

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from netizens as they rallied behind Adesope Olajide after his comments.

@DavidsonObialo wrote:

my dear Ghanaians …don’t underestimate the cancel culture of Nigeria….if you doubt me confirm from Naira Marley and Mr eazi…….black sheriffs case is too small…..but if you want to believe 100 percent all that Adesope who is based in London says….then it’s also fine

@cikasport1 exclaimed:

Basically wat I was saying. It’s just bloggers and their clicks and likes. There is no movement to blacklist anyone

@Dahillbms remarked:

Salute to you sir. You’re speaking facts and we love African music

Source: YEN.com.gh