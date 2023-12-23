Entertainment critic Bullhaus has lauded Stonebwoy for attracting over 30,000 people to the 2023 Bhim Concert at the Accra Sports Stadium

He rubbed the Ghanaian musician's success on Nigerian singer Wizkid, who failed to fill the same venue in December 2022

The video accentuating the scenes of the mammoth crowd at the well-attended music event and Bullhaus' remarks have elicited diverse comments

Entertainment brand CEO Bullhaus, formerly Bulldog, has commended Stonebwoy on the success of the Ghanaian musician's 2023 Bhim Concert at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Bullhaus, also an entertainment critic, lauded Stonebwoy for filling the 40,000-capacity stadium with more than 30,000 patrons during the just-concluded music event.

Bulldog shames Wizkid after Stonebwoy fills Accra Sports Stadium with over 30K patrons for Bhim Concert. Photo credit: bullhaus/wizkidayo/stonebwoy.

Source: Instagram

Bullhaus took a swipe at Nigerian singer Wizkid as he congratulated the Burniton Music Boss on the monumental achievement alongside a video capturing the ecstatic atmosphere of some of the attendees at the Bhim Concert.

''@stonebwoy just achieved what Wizkid couldn't do at the Accra Sports Stadium. Original MOKO HOOOO! TO THE CHOCKED!!. HUNDRED K PEOPLE! Achiinnnn," he captioned the footage.

Bullhaus' comments ride on the wheels of the dismay of ticket holders when Nigerian singer Wizkid failed to fill the Accra Sports Stadium in December 2022.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video and comments of Bullhaus

YEN.com.gh captured some here.

Netizens reacted to the video and Bullhaus's remarks in the comments section.

Regi720 said:

Ok, I now understand why the industry is like that. This kind of mindset, so you mean Wizkid should come from Nigeria and do better than stonebwoy in his own country? That's why Shatta always insult you people àarh.

Iamphilipssuarez indicated:

Stone boy should go to Nigeria and fill up the stadium ️ there na since you’re doing a competition.

Manuelsaxkeyz posted:

He couldn’t, let’s be honest. Shatta remains the KING.

Talktotenkorang reacted:

Such silly comments bring more hate than love. Which Ghanaian artist can do the same in Nigeria? Besides, they have done more than this in their land. Next time we think of content after great things like this. Let's spread Love, not hate! You should know better, Bull.

Official_believer mentioned:

We can always do better.

Parminasme57 said:

This man lacks wisdom, knowledge, and understanding. Fool of hate in vain runs through his mind, making him speak jealously and slowly dying in his heart. @shattawalenima God bless you for the thought of dropping this hate but f00l from your side. God work in mysterious ways cos man is evil with blood in his hands Ghana music can never be okay with this man in the industry. Play To The Wiesel #Life

Ohemaa_ajoa reacted:

Lol, half of de stadium lol, but nice tho .

khofi_ranking posted:

Go straight to the point , Wizkid s3 sen? We all know you are talking about Shatta Wale.

Son_of_jacob_7 indicated:

I get goosebumps whattttttttttt.

Stonebwoy, Kofi Kinaata, and other musicians thrill fans at the Bhim Concert

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh reported that the Accra Sports Stadium came alive with ecstatic performances from Stonebwoy at his 2023 Bhim Concert.

Reports indicate that over 35,000 fans and eventgoers attended the fifth Dimension Homecoming edition at the 40,000-capacity stadium on Friday, December 22.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh