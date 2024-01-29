A US-based Ghanaian lady, identified as Aduama Sarah, has caused a stir online with a video she shared

The Ghanaian doctor recounted her experience in a Zara shop and contrasted it with her experience in a Christian Dior shop another day. According to her, the Dior bags were so expensive that nobody could purchase one

Aduamah's video sparked a reaction among netizens

A US-based Ghanaian doctor identified as Aduama Sarah has shared her visit to two shops, Christian Dior and Zara.

According to the lady, she once visited a Zara shop and found it teeming with customers who were eager to buy the bags at affordable prices.

Christian Dior: Pretty Lady shares her story in a Dior shop. Photo source: @aduamasarah

GH lady says Dior bags are expensive

In the video found on her Instagram page, Miss Aduama narrates how she first went to a Zara shop. She explained that when she entered the Zara shop, the place was overflowing with people because of the cheap prices of the Zara products.

However, she continued that when she went to a Christian Dior shop the next day, the entrance was filled with people, and the place was decorated with expensive lights.

She noted that though people were outside, they could not enter the Dior shop because the prices of the items were too high.

Aduama said that when she asked the price of one bag, she was stunned to find that the bag cost about GH₵40,000.

She added that the story was a lesson for Ghanaian women, who love to feel big whenever men approach them. According to Aduamah, men chasing a lady does not make her special but rather cheap because they can easily 'afford' the lady.

Watch the video below.

Price of Dior Products

Most Dior products are rather on the higher side. Ghanaian personality Afia Schwarzenegger once sparked reactions after she flaunted an expensive GH₵32,000 Dior bag.

Ghanaians react to the video

Ghanaians react to the video

