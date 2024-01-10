Newcastle United, the club the late Christian Atsu played for, have remembered the late player on his 32nd birthday

The team took to their official Twitter account to share a picture of the late Ghanaian footballer and wrote a touching message

The post touched the hearts of many as many others remembered the late footballer

Newcastle United, Christian Atsu's former club, celebrated him on his 32nd birthday which is his first birthday after his untimely passing in Turkey in February 2023.

Christian Atsu at Newcastle United. Image Credit: @NUFC

Source: Instagram

Newcastle United celebrate the late Christian Atsu on his birthday

Newcastle Castle United wrote a touching message to celebrate Christian Atsu as he would have turned a year older on January 10, 2024.

Remembering Christian Atsu on his birthday. We miss you, Christian.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

How Christian Atsu died

Christian Atsu was killed in an earthquake that struck Hatayspor, Turkey. On Saturday, February 18, his body was discovered under the rubble after a 12-day search.

The Hatayspor winger had been missing since February 6, after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked Turkey and parts of Syria.

Touching tribute from Newcastle to Christian Atsu on his 32nd birthday.

Fans react to the touching tribute from Newcastle United to Christian Atsu

The post touched the hearts of many Newcastle fans as well as Ghanaians as it sparked emotions about his passing and his incredible football career.

@LeeAWS78 said:

Sending light and love to his family and friends. Forever a Magpie. #NUFC

@OdeMagical said:

my condolences ❤️

@ERUKONJnr said:

Happy birthday Atsu. You entertained the world well. May you keep shining. Keep resting in peace legend.

@_Rayed22 said:

Miss you atsu

@mulundasilingi said:

You did your part, let us do the remaining bit. Enjoy the eternal peace Astu

@arnoldi254 said:

We will never forget you Christian Atsu.

@sprinsals said:

Keep resting on Christain Atsu️❤️

"Thank you was the last message I received from Christian Atsu": wife reveals

YEN.com.gh reported that Marie-Claire Rupio, the wife of the late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu has opened up about his loss about six months after his passing.

In an exclusive interview with BBC5live, she talked about how she heard the news and her reaction to it, their last conversation and how she broke the news to their three children.

Many people prayed for strength for her as she and the children still dealt with losing Atsu.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh