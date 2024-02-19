Hilda Ama Sakyi, a student of St Louis Senior High School, has displayed her dance moves in a TikTok video

The talented learner shared the adorable clip on her active and entertaining platform, where her audience engaged with the post

Netizens who trooped to the comments of her enthralling post gushed over her intense dance moves

Hilda Ama Sakyi, a student at St Louis Senior High School, has posted a video in which she dances to catchy music that draws the attention of online users.

The bubbly learner recorded herself dancing to the song Ewa Jo by award-winning singer and songwriter Kayla Hallam. She danced confidently in front of the camera, delighting her audience.

St Louis SHS girl dances in TikTok video. Photo credit: Hilda Ama Sakyi.

Source: TikTok

Hilda Ama Sakyi rocked an outfit with different colours as she danced excitedly in a room. Elsewhere on TikTok, the young learner has uploaded multiple clips exhibiting her confidence and creativity.

Fans praised her dance talent in the comments section after watching her clip. At the time of this publication, more than 7,000 had viewed the footage.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail video of Hilda Ama Sakyi

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below the video

User1350421958351 said:

Keep it up.

Y2love said:

She is so talented. Keep it up.

Khin_Sarp asked:

Can I join you so we can dance together .

Wizzy Waddle reacted:

Show dem.

Zuweiraadams0 posted:

St Louis the school of distinction ❤️.

HUMBLE PRIDE GH commented:

U r very beautiful .

Itz Pretty❤️ Angel Rollie reacted:

Much love ❤️.

user3165735232334 indicated:

St Louis all the way. I like that.

Nana_Vice asked:

Who can challenge you? My favourite girl.

Shinny Baby 1 posted:

Wow, good job.

