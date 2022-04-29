Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has thrown his unwavering support to the new album of Singer, Fameye

Shatta Wale called Fameye a talented artiste and encouraged his fans in a tweet to support the album

The album entitled, 'Songs of Peter comprises 13 songs and can only be streamed on Boomplay currently

In a tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh which was posted on the official handle of Shatta Wale, the 'Melisa' hitmaker urges his fans to support the album.

Guys, let's support his album @Fameye ... You win, I win❤️❤️

Shatta Wale (right) and Fameye (left). Photo Source: @shattawalenima @Fameye_music

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale stated that even though he and Fameye have never met in-person before, the 'Praise' crooner has his support.

Speaking highly of Fameye, Shatta Wale noted that the musician is very talented.

The 'Songs of Peter' Album by Fameye was released on Friday, April 29 and it is being streamed exclusively on Boomplay.

The album has 13 songs and Fameye is urging fans to share the word on his new album release.

Meanwhile, son of Shatta Wale and Michy, Majesty, has stolen the heart of fans after a video where he called on President Akufo-Addo to solve the issue with pricing of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) went viral.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Majesty said his mother has been complaining about “gas, gas, gas”, and indicated that the mother is obviously not happy with the issue.

He added that he does not really know what the “gas” thing is, but then, the president needs to fix it so that his mother would be happy.

"Dear, Mr. President, Nana Addo, Dankwa Akufo-Addo, my name is His Majesty, Majesty for short. My mummy keeps complaining about gas prices, gas, gas, and gas, and I don’t know what it is. Can you fix it? Thank you, Mr. President.”

Source: YEN.com.gh