Shatta Wale was given a kingly treatment for his first appearance on 3 Music TV's Culture Daily show

The musician had an exhaustive discussion with the hosts, from his personal beliefs as an artiste to his career trajectory

Thousands of viewers joined the live stream of Shatta Wale's interview while a couple of fans thronged the station's premises to meet their favourite artiste

On February 16, 2024, Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale made his debut appearance on 3 Music TV's flagship entertainment show, Culture Daily.

The show, anchored by renowned media personalities including Jay Foley and musician C-Real, has made 3 Music TV one of Ghana's prime entertainment channels, especially for its core target audience, Gen Zs.

Shatta Wale's first stint with the platform was highly publicised by the platform and anticipated by scores of fans.

Shatta Wale storms 3Music TV Photo source: Facebook/ShattaWale, X/Pheelz

Source: Twitter

Shatta Wale meets the CEO of 3 Music TV

As has become usual for Shatta Wale, the musician rolled in with a convoy and a host of security officers, creating a scene befitting of the superstar.

The musician, who has a history with 3 Music TV's founder, Sadiq Abdulai Abu, also called on the station's CEO, Rashidatu Yasmine Abdulai, after his interview.

Shatta Wale reviews his transition to Bandana

Among the several topics addressed in the lengthy interview, Shatta Wale opened up about how tough it was to transition from Bandana to Shatta Wale.

The musician now boasts of a successful career spanning over two decades. While it's all right to place him in the echelons of top music stars like Sarkodie and Stonebwoy, his journey started way before, as established in his interview.

Shatta Wale sprays cash at 3 Music

During the interview, C-Real, a rapper and media broadcaster who now co-hosts the Culture Daily show, asked Shatta Wale about the possibility of a collaboration with his archrival in the Ghanaian music industry, Stonebwoy.

The musician recounted that he used to have a good enough relationship and had the opportunity to work together in the studio.

However, Shatta Wale blamed Stonebwoy's apathy towards business opportunities and revealed why they have been unable to put out a collaboration.

As Shatta Wale and C-Real's conversation progressed, the musician reached into his bag and threw wads of cash amounting to about GH₵5000 in total on Jay Foley asking whether Stonebwoy had ever done the same for C-Real.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the musician sprayed money out of his car as his convoy stormed out of the 3 Music TV's premises.

Shatta Wale releases his Konekt album

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had released his highly anticipated Konekt album.

The eight-track project studio album was executive produced by Grammy-affiliated A&R professional Abisagboola Oluseun John, popularly known as Bankulli.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh