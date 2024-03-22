Gospel musician Empress Gifty joined the Black Princesses and the staff in celebrating in the locker room after winning gold medals in the finals of the women's football game in the 13th African Games 2023

The Black Princesses were on their feet and sang at the top of their voices as they sang along with the gospel singer

The video warmed many hearts as many pleaded with the GFA to pay them their bonuses and to treat them like how they treat the men's senior national team, Black Stars

Ghanaian gospel singer Empress Gifty was in the locker room of Ghana's Black Princesses to celebrate with them after they beat Nigeria's Falconets 2:1 in the finals of the women's football in the 13th edition of the 2023 African Games.

Empress Gifty celebrated with the Black Princesses. Image Credit: @nations_blogger

Source: Instagram

Empress Gifty celebrated with the Black Princesses in style

In the video, a staff of the Black Princesses introduced Empress Gifty to the players and the ladies already recognised her and started smiling from ear to ear.

The Empress congratulated them and started giving praises to God for the victory of the Ghanaian team in bagging gold medals in the finals of the 13th African Games 2023.

The ladies joined the multiple award-winning gospel singer as they sang at the top of their voices.

The staff of the Black Princesses dressed in branded yellow shirts, were seen smiling ans capturing the memorable moment onto their smartphones.

Below is a video of Empress Gifty celebrating with the Black Princesses in the locker room.

Reactions as Empress Gifty celebrated with the Black Princesses in their locker room

The video melted the hearts of many Ghanaians, as they congratulated them in the comments. Others also called on the Ghana Football Association(GFA) to pay them well after the ladies made the country proud at the 13th African Games 2023.

Fans of Empress Gifty also hailed her in the comments and admired her beauty.

jacob_wassah said:

Their allowance should also come on time fefeeefe

nanaama_edwards said:

They should take care of them like they do to the Black Stars

quinnieewura_dede said:

They deserve this and more

nhyiravictoryroyal_victory said:

They should make sure they pay then well. Not to make all these and owe them.

yaa_precious_akorfa said:

They should pay them

mercy.sharp said:

Noko beautiful

sessymaame said:

Noko fine

edna.adjin said:

This is lovely ❤️

maamekwa said:

@empress_gifty noko beautiful woman

Below is another video of Empress Gifty serenading the black Princesses with gospel songs.

"Pay them now": Fans bare their teeth over unpaid bonuses due the Princesses

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana's Black Princesses beat their Nigerian counterparts at the 13th African Games women's football tournament final.

After the team's win, several reports about their unpaid bonuses, dating as far back as several months ago, have emerged.

The situation has infuriated many sports personalities and fans, who have begun a campaign in support of the Black Princesses.

YEN.com.gh asked women's football expert and Joy Sports journalist about the Black Princesses' situation in the wake of the recent public uproar

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh