Ghanaian singer Sista Afia joined the Black Princesses in the locker room to celebrate with them after they beat Nigeria in the finals of the women's football in the African Games 2023

A video shows them singing her songs word for word at the top of their voices while dnaicng hard

The video has melted the hearts of many Ghanaians as they congratulated the ladies for the win

Ghanaian musician Sista Afia celebrated with the Black Princesses of Ghana after the team defeated Nigeria in a 2:1 victory in the finals of the women's football in the 13th African Games 2023.

Sista Afia celebrated with the Black Princesses in the locker room.

Sista Afia celebrates with the Black Princesses

After the nip and tuck game, Ghana emerged as victors, and to celebrate, Sista Afia visited the locker room of the Black Princesses to celebrate with them.

In the video, the moment she stepped into the locker room, the ladies recognised her and were all smiles.

The ladies sang Sista Afia's hit song Jeje which featured dancehall musician Shatta Wale. They sang at the top of their voices as the singer whined her waist and danced.

She then performed some of her hit songs as they jumped and danced in a circle while the staff of the Black Princesses looked on with smiles on their faces.

Below is a video of Sista Afia celebrating with the Black Princesses in the locker room after the team defeated Nigeria in the African Games final.

Reactions as Sista Afia celebrates with Black Princesses in their dressing room

Seasoned actress Gloria Sarfo and many others applauded the Black Princesses for winning the match against Nigeria and securing gold medals for Ghana.

Others also pleaded with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to pay back the allowances owed to the players and the staff.

Below are reactions to the video:

gloriaosarfo said:

Beautiful ❤️♥️

ohemaaakosuaofosuah said:

These young lads need to be celebrated

tillydevon said:

Truly they are teens, and I am so happy for them.

celebritystyle_boutique said:

Awwww❤❤❤too much love

emmanuel481 said:

They won’t give them their winning bonus ooo they will rather give the money to John Painstil’s Black Stars

bk_kojo said:

They should pay them their money o.

tometyjacob said:

Dis is beautiful one love ❤️❤️❤️

paunce_mimic said:

@sist.er1694 thanks for the love and support ❤️❤️.Congratulations my princesses

