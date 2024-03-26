Twin boys dressed in the same outfits were seen emotional when the performance of dancehall musician Stonebwoy was delayed

The moment Stonebwoy came on stage, the boys were seen smiling and during his performance, they sang his songs word for word

The video melted the hearts of many music lovers as they prayed that Stonebwoy would meet them one day

Twin boys, who are die-hard fans of Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy, were sad when his performance at the closing ceremony of the recently ended 13th African Games 2023 was delayed.

Twin boys were emotional as Stonebwoy's performance was delayed at the African Games 2023 closing ceremony

In the video, the twin boys, who were dressed in matching vests and bottoms, were unhappy that the moment when they were eager to see their dancehall icon was delayed.

One of the twins cried heavily while his head rested on his father's lap, and the other twin folded his arm and frowned.

The moment Stonebwoy appeared on the stage, they were filled with joy, and the other twin ran to the other as they pointed to the stage and watched in awe.

The twins partied the rest of the night as they danced hard and sang the More of You crooner's songs word for word throughout his performance.

Below is a video of twin boys crying as Stonebwoy's performance at the African Games 2023 got delayed.

Reactions to the video of the twin boys who are die-hard fans of Stonebwoy

The video melted the hearts of many people such that they tagged Stonebwoy to draw his attention to the video and hopefully arrange to meet the twin boys.

Below are the reactions:

oracle.gh said:

stonebwoy is a twin as well so the connection is der

dumanyojustine said:

Stonebwoy you're the man!!!!. The twins make me cry ooo

israel_aka_ak47 said:

The love of Stonebwoy is too much.❤️

gonjaherogh said:

The love is very deep ❤️❤️❤️❤️✅

kelvin.little_burniton said:

Impact ❤

kellydominic_3 said:

@stonebwoy needs to visit them their love for him is unmatched

mabel_mawusi said:

@stonebwoy see this

stigga.nyame said:

@stonebwoy real love Baba ❤

