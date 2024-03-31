Ghanaian musician Sista Afia took to Facebook to express her disappointment in the Ghana Music Awards, the organisers of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards, over her zero nominations in the 2024 edition

She stated that it hurts not to get nominated, adding that she works very hard and that her song Asuoden topped the charts and made waves

Her heartfelt statement touched the hearts of many of her fans as they consoled her in the comments

Celebrated Ghanaian songstress Sista Afia took to Facebook to express her displeasure at the Ghana Music Awards (GMA), the organisers of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs), for not being nominated at all in the 2024 edition of the awards scheme.

Sista Afia looks gorgeous in photos. Image Credit: @sista.afia

Source: Instagram

Sista Afia unhappy about not being nominated for the 25th TGMA 2024

Sista Afia questioned the Ghana Music Awards whether she had offended them unknowingly and whether that was the reason she was not nominated in the 25th TGMA 2024.

She stated that her hit song Asuoden topped the charts and made waves in 2021.

"Have I offended someone at the high table Ghana Music Awards?? The fact that Asuoden was a big song in 2021 Zero nominations which I still don’t get."

Sista Afia further made allegations against the prestigious award scheme saying:

"I learnt people don’t even file for nominations but get nominations, the downplay on my efforts ever since I started doing music in Ghana hasn’t been fair to my craft."

Expressing her displeasure, the Maradona crooner stated that she was hurt for not obtaining a single nomination, adding that she works so hard.

She further stated that she does respect the TGMAs and that she did not want to step on any of the toes of the organisers. She wrote:

And yes, it hurts because I work so hard. I’ve been quiet for so long because I have respect for the scheme and I don’t want to step on anyone’s toes!

Below is the statement Sista Afia made on Facebook that was reshared on Facebook.

Reactions to Sista Afia's statement

Below are the thoughts of many of Sista Afia's fans regarding her not being nominated at the 25th TGMA 2024:

Mr-Wumpini said:

You are doing well, awards are possibly a recognition of your effort but don't allow them to define you... They're human institutions and subjectivity is always put to play...

Still King Dominic said:

I know it hurts, but we Sista Afia believers love you and your music. Keep working hard for your fans like me. Much love

Bhimwaa Shayness said:

Please focus on your work as Wendyshay is doing just keep working hard don't do MUSIC because of them, or else you will lose focus. You are loved .

Political Romance said:

Forget them and do your thing. Take inspiration from Yemi Alade.

"So unfair": Jay Bahd unhappy as he didn't get a single nomination at the TGMAs

YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Jay Bahd took to social media to call out the organisers of the prestigious 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs) for not nominating him in the 2024 edition.

He shared a photo of one of his songs titled Odo which he believed was deserving of a nomination.

Jay Bahd's post sparked debate online as many shared their views on why he failed to secure a nomination at the TGMAs.

Source: YEN.com.gh