Rapper Amerado has just released the music video for his latest song, Abronoma

The video directed by renowned filmmaker Gordon Appiah tells a captivating story which compliments the song's lyrics

The rapper expressed his delight at the music video while encouraging fans to watch it

Ghanaian music sensation Amerado has delighted fans with the highly-anticipated music video for his latest single Abronoma.

The release of this visually stunning video promises to capture audiences with its vibrant visuals and compelling storytelling that complement the infectious beats and profound lyrics of the song.

Amerado has released the video for his Abronoma song Photo source: @amerado_burner

Source: Instagram

Abronoma has garnered widespread acclaim since its initial release, showcasing Amerado's exceptional lyrical talent and distinctive musical style. The track has resonated with listeners, earning praise for its catchy hooks and insightful verses that have solidified its status as a fan favourite.

Amerado had to reschedule Abronoma's release

Originally, the Abronoma video was supposed to be released at 10:00 am on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, a trailer he shared on Instagram indicated.

However, the rapper had to reschedule to 6:00 pm due to the delivery of the State of the Nation Address by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

In anticipation of the video's premiere, Amerado shared his enthusiasm, stating:

"I am thrilled to unveil the visuals for 'Abronoma' to the world. This song holds a special place in my heart, and I believe the video encapsulates its essence perfectly. I am eager for fans to witness it and hope it resonates with them as much as it does with me."

Directed by the renowned filmmaker Gordon Appiah, the music video for Abronoma is a cinematic masterpiece that seamlessly weaves together breathtaking cinematography and innovative narrative techniques.

From captivating dance sequences to striking visual effects, the video elevates the song's message, creating a memorable viewing experience for audiences.

KiDi releases ladies swimwear ahead of new single

In other news, Ghanaian singing sensation KiDi has made waves with the announcement of his latest single, Danger.

The announcement was accompanied by the unveiling of his exclusive swimwear brand for women.

The upcoming single and swimwear venture comes on the back of the singer's successful Likor On The Beach Concert.

Source: YEN.com.gh