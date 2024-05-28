Rapper Medikal was clad in all white as he dropped a new picture on his Instagram page and X account

The photo surfaced amid the rapper's messy divorce from his estranged wife Fella Makafui

Many people in the comments talked about him having lost weight

Ghanaian rapper Medikal posted a new picture showing off his new slender look while slaying in an all-white outfit.

Medikal in photos. Image Credit: @amgmedikal

Source: Instagram

Medikal dropped a new photo showing off his slender look

Medikal shared a handsome picture of him dressed in all white posing on his Instagram and X account. He wore a white long sleeved top, a pair of white jeans, and a white sleeveless bumper jacket.

The My Story hitmaker whose divorce recently became public flaunted his neat haircut that was dyed to highlight his youthful look.

In the caption of the post, he wrote Beyond Kontrol which is his hew nickname. He wrote:

Beyond Kontrol

Below is a picture Medikal shared on X.

Reactions as Medikal dropped new pictures

Many people in the comment section talked about how much weight Medikal had lost after seeing the picture, as they alleged that he was taking products of Simply Snatched, the fitness products sold by Fella Makafui.

Others also referenced his public divorce with his estranged wife and actress Fella Makafui. Below are the reactions from Ghanaians:

@NyhiraPapa said:

Them say you still dey beg behind the scenes, MDK you paaa…?

@onua_bl said:

I know you are surely going to pull through ❤️

@udeybarb said:

Masa u dey slim down oo. Make u forget Fella den chop for me wai

@X_kennedy1 said:

Good To See You Smile

@KingBrownChiki said:

Topper top dey slim now .. fear woman.

Below is a carousel post of Medikal's pictures.

Source: YEN.com.gh