Actor and emcee Chris Attoh will host the Ghana Music Awards for the first time since 2016

Attoh previously hosted the event in 2011, 2012, and 2016 and is known for his exceptional hosting abilities

The 2024 Ghana Music Awards, sponsored by Telecel, is slated for Saturday, June 1, 2024

Actor Chris Attoh will host the Ghana Music Awards for the fourth time at the 2024 event on the evening of June 1, 2024.

Attoh previously hosted the event in 2011, 2012, and 2016 and will be centre stage at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.

Chris Attoh. Source: Chris Attoh

Source: Facebook

His return is described as a testament to his exceptional hosting abilities. He seamlessly blends humour with a deep respect for music.

Throughout his previous appearances, he has received high praise for creating a captivating and engaging experience for live and televised audiences.

The event is now being sponsored by Telecel after it took over the operations of the previous sponsor, Vodafone Ghana.

This year, 170 artistes were nominated in 30 categories, setting the stage for a highly anticipated night of music.

Artistes like Stonebwoy, who has the most nominations, are among the top favourites to become the night's biggest winners.

Celebrating its silver anniversary, this year's edition of the Ghana Music Awards will commemorate 25 years of musical excellence and pay homage to the rich Ghanaian culture and music.

With various performances lined up, including some of the country's most sought-after artistes, such as Stonebwoy, Kuami Eugene, King Promise, and Efya, attendees can expect a night filled with electrifying entertainment.

One of the highlights of the evening will undoubtedly be the announcement of the coveted Artiste of the Year award.

This prestigious accolade, determined by a combination of votes from the board, academy, and the general public, recognises the artist who has made the most significant impact on the industry over the past year.

Thirty categories will be awarded throughout the evening, honouring artists from various genres, collaborative works, and individual achievements. The competition promises to be fierce as musicians push the boundaries of talent, creativity, and ingenuity.

Music enthusiasts and industry insiders are invited to the celebration at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre on June 1 at 7 pm.

Tickets are available at the Charterhouse Office, priced at Ghc500 for Premium and Ghc700 for VIP. For VVIP tickets, interested individuals can call 0501288520 or dial *713*33*25#.

Alternatively, the experience can be enjoyed live on TV3 at 8 pm or streamed on YouTube via Charterhouse Live.

Kwesi Amewuga wins TGMA 2024 Unsung category

Meanwhile, budding rapper Kwesi Amewuga has been adjudged the 2024 Unsung Artiste of the Year for the TGMA. The scheme announced him as the winner online last Saturday.

The musician's milestone caught the attention of many fans, who took to social media to hail him.

Source: YEN.com.gh