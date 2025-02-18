Multiple award-winning gospel singer Empress Gifty visited the graveside of her late mother Agaga

In the caption, she spoke about her mother being irreplaceable and how dearly she misses her

Many social media users empathised with her and prayed for strength during these difficult times

Sensational gospel singer Empress Gifty was overwhelmed with emotions when she visited the burial site of her late mother, Evangelist Agnes Aba Annan, popularly known as Agaga.

Empress Gifty is emotional as she visits her mother, Evangelist Agnes Aba Annan's burial site.

Source: Instagram

Empress Gifty visits Agaga's burial place

Empress Gifty took to her Instagram page to share memorable moments of her visiting her late mother's graveside.

As part of her visit, the inconsolable gospel singer poured Holy Water and sprayed a bottle of powder on the grave of the late Agaga.

In the caption of the Instagram post, the Watch Me hitmaker noted that her mother was irreplaceable, and she spoke about how dearly she had missed her.

"My irreplaceable mother Agaga I miss you."

In the second part of her caption, she noted that it was exactly a month since she lost her mother to a short illness.

Referring to her mother as Maa showed that she wrote the caption with lots of emotions. She prayed for her soul to rest in peace.

"Exactly one month ago you left us. Maa may your soul rest in peace.😭😭😭😭😭💔💔💔💔."

Reactions to Empress Gifty's video

Media personality Stacy Amoateng, musician Mzbel, and several others empathised with Empress Gifty as she visited her late mother's graveside.

Others also talked about the pain of losing a parent, especially a mother, hinting that they understood her emotions.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the emotional video of Empress Gifty visiting her late mother's burial place:

stacyamoatenggh said:

"Aba it is well."

mzbeldaily said:

"Build an altar for her? U will be amazed."

maame_aferibea said:

"Making me cry 😭... A Mother is irreplaceable, aaaaah! Hmmm! I lost mine 18years ago💔😭😭."

nhira6205 said:

"Hmmmm you will never understand her till you lose a loved one 😭😭 rest well sweet angel 🙏🙏."

abennaserwaa said:

"It is very painful to loose the only person that understands you no matter what 😢."

Empress Gifty in stylish outifts

Empress Gifty looks stylish in corseted gowns and heavy makeup.

Source: Instagram

Empress Gifty eulogises her late mum

YEN.com.gh reported that gospel singer Empress Gifty was inconsolable as she eulogised her late mother, Evangelist Agnes Aba Annan, aka Agaga.

In an episode of UTV's United Showbiz aired on Saturday, December 21, 2024, she explained why she decided to host the final show of the year despite mourning her late mother.

The segment on the show got many people emotional as they sympathised with the gospel singer in the comment section.

