Olivetheboy has opened up on his failure to win the New Artiste of the Year award at the 2024 TGMA

He stated that he was okay with King Paluta winning the award ahead of him

Olivetheboy's comments garnered a lot of reactions from social media users, who praised him for his maturity

Rising singer Olivetheboy has spoken about losing the Best New Artiste of the Year award to rapper King Paluta at the 2024 TGMA event held on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

Olivetheboy addresses award loss to King Paluta

Speaking in an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, Olivetheboy stated that he was okay with King Paluta winning the award ahead of him.

According to him, he was not really moved since the winner of the award is determined by not only fan votes but the Ghana Music Awards board, who also have their own marking scheme for choosing the winner. He said:

"I felt okay. I was not really moved. The Ghana Music Awards board have their own marking scheme so it goes beyond numbers, record labels, music shows etc."

Olivetheboy also heaped praises on King Paluta and acknowledged him as the deserving winner of the award, saying:

"King Paluta is a dope artiste who is also projecting Ghana music outside like me. I gave him a standing ovation during his performance on stage at the award show."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Olivetheboy's comments

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

@supremo_jonathan commented:

"You deserve better than “New artiste” Keep dropping bangers champ!#Godgotyou."

@palmer_one1 commented:

"He's smart oo. Go watch his interview with Dj slim. I liked him that day"

@mcdekay_offsyde commented:

"Maturity at it’s highest"

@theonlyladypolley commented:

"very intelligent response❤️ keep shining starboy ✨"

@albertaappiahk commented:

"Am shock cos how can king paluta be artist of the year where he has been in the game for years"

Olivetheboy recalls how his parents threatened to get him arrested

Meanwhile, Olivetheboy, in an interview, recalled how his parents threatened to get him arrested for quitting school to pursue a music career.

He explained that his parents did not know about his secret music life until the day his first EP was released in 2021.

He added that he had to involve other individuals to beg his parents to reconsider their decision to imprison him.

