This year's Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) is set to be a keenly contested one, with multiple musicians racking up numerous nominations

The artistes with the highest nominations are Stonebwoy with 13, Kuami Eugene had 10, King Promise with six and Nacee chalked four

The awards ceremony is set to take place on Saturday, June 1, 2024, and fans are eager to see their favourite stars win

King Promise and Sarkodie Photo Source: iamkingpromise, sarkodie

Source: Instagram

The Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) 2024 is shaping up to be an electrifying event, with a lineup of talented artists vying for the prestigious awards. Here's a snapshot of the top contenders and their nominations:

1. Stonebwoy - Leading the pack with a whopping 13 nominations, Stonebwoy'has received a lot of recognition in the year under review. His nominations include:

- Best Afropop Song: Into the Future

- Best Reggae Dancehall Song

- Telecel Most Popular Song of the Year: Into the Future

- Album/EP of the Year: 5th Dimension

- Artiste of the Year

- Best Reggae Dancehall Artiste

- Best Music Video: Into the Future

- Best Highlife Song: Manodzi ft. Angelique Kidjo

- International Collaboration of the Year

- Record of the Year: Manodzi ft. Angelique Kidjo

- Best Music Video: Manodzi ft. Angelique Kidjo

- Collaboration of the Year: Likor ft. Kidi

- Songwriter of the Year: Manodzi ftAngelique Kidjo

2. Kuami Eugene - Not far behind, Kuami Eugene has secured 10 nominations. His nominations include:

- Album of the Year

- TGMA Artiste of the Year

- TGMA Highlife Artiste

- TGMA Producer of the Year

- Song of the Year: Monica

- TGMA Afrobeats Song: Monica

- Highlife Song: YOLO

- Best Video: Fate

- Best Video: Cryptocurrency

- International Collaboration: Cryptocurrency

3. Sarkodie - Rapper Sarkodie also boasts of 10 nominations, reflecting his dominant presence in the hip-hop scene. His nominations include:

- Best Hip Hop Song: Otan

- Artiste of the Year

- Most Popular Song of the Year: Otan

- Best Hiplife/Hip Hop Artiste

- Songwriter of the Year: Otan

- Best Rap Performance: Otan

- Best Afropop Song: Till We Die ft. Ruger

- International Collaboration of the Year: Till We Die ft. Ruger

4. King Promise - With six nominations, King Promise also had a good year. His nominations include:

- International Collaboration of the Year: Perfect Combi ft. Gabzy

- Best Afropop Song: Terminator

- Most Popular Song of the Year: Terminator

- Artiste of the Year

- Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste

- International Collaboration of the Year: Terminator ft. Young Jon

5. Nacee - Rounding out the list, Nacee has earned four nominations, highlighting his impact in the gospel genre. His nominations include:

- Best Gospel Song: Aseda

- Telecel Most Popular Song of the Year: Aseda

- Artiste of the Year

- Best Gospel Artiste

The TGMA ceremony is set to take place on Saturday, June 1, 2024, and anticipation is high among fans eager to see their favourite stars crowned winners. With such a strong lineup, the night promises to be a celebration of Ghanaian music at its finest.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh