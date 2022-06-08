Class of 2022 from Ashesi University graduated from the institution over the weekend and it was breathtaking with beaming smiles

One video from the graduation ceremony has gone viral after Black Sherif's 'Kwaku The Traveller' featured in the valedictorian speech

Many have applauded the valedictorian for his creativity with Black Sherif praising him for making a rendition of his song in his speech

Ashesi University held it's commencement ceremony for the Class of 2022 over the weekend and it was nothing but beautiful.

Black Sherif and Karl Ashesi Valedictorian. Photo Source: @blacksherif_ @ashesi

A video from the ceremony that has gone viral involves the speech of the Valedictorian, Ndze'dzenyuy Lemfon Karl making a rendition of Black Sherif's Kwaku The Traveller.

In his speech he sang:

Deadlines. Of course we missed them. Who never missed them? Hands in the air. No hands. Still I can't believe. You know what I mean. We were young. What do you expect from me?

Black Sherif upon seeing the viral tweet responded saying:

Big up yourself, Karl! Salute

People react to video of Black Sherif's 'Kwaku The Traveller' rendition by Ashesi Valedictorian

@sunnyrabbi:

His speech was the best part of graduation

@_Boakye28?:

Sheriff to the whole wiase

@NimoTheG_:

Deeper than Rap. ❤️

@Ehansoni1:

Creative. Great speech

@Dairy_kid:

Nah but fr bros speech was A1 he could give me the Erwin speech and I’d run into war

@johnmorris___:

This boy @wybeturing

@kelO_o13:

Naa dbee school dierrr you no go get

@opps006:

Karl be harddd @wybeturing you bad!

@melisaaaaaaa_a:

Karl spoke so well! That speech was too good.

@_maxwell_danso:

@blacksherif_ is a generational inspiration...WOW‼️

@tatascaritas:

Dadaba fo school dier wonya oh. Yaanom yi anka “you dont respect your elders b3y3 50”. Ashesi dier meba b3ko bi oh .

@AmeyawDebrah:

Lol

@PadiB2:

chale i fit soak the whole speech again Karl too bad ❤️

@elomekobla:

Hahaha nice one

@Vee_Philemon:

Love this, lol

@_giiid_:

Barrs!! ❤️

@akosua_sharon:

The knust valedictorians drafting your speeches, take note

@FantiKid:

UCC like dem give your man some assignment right away.

Source: YEN.com.gh