Esther Smith has announced her grand return to Ghana after many years abroad and away from the stage

The gospel singer is beloved for her inspiring and soul-stirring gospel songs released in her career spanning two decades

The announcement has thrown social media into a frenzy as they register their anticipation for the upcoming show

Ghanaian gospel musician Esther Smith released her debut album in 2003. It became an instant hit, earning her awards at that year's Ghana Music Awards.

The multiple award-winning Ghanaian singer became one of the genre's most recognised voices thanks to her endless fan favourites.

Despite her strides in the gospel music industry, Esther Smith's journey has been riddled with thorns, which stunted her career progression.

Esther Smith announces return to Ghana

On June 26, Esther Smith took to social media to announce her return to Ghana after a long stint abroad to get over her marital issues and career dip.

In 2022, the gospel star behind hits like Som No Yie kicked off her resurgence with a new album, Wanimonyam So.

Talking about her new show in Ghana, Esther Smith said,

The wait is over! After 10+ years abroad, I'm finally returning to Ghana for a powerful gospel show with a heart full of joy and a voice ready to lift up the name of our Lord Jesus Christ! Don't miss out on this special gospel event...It's All About Jesus!

Fans react to Esther Smith's new show in Ghana

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments in reaction to Esther Smith's upcoming concert.

@FelixRomark said:

The GOAT is returning

@HonGyampa wrote:

This woman has been extremely beautiful from day one and is still is. Wow I can’t afford to miss this show

@yencomgh remarked:

Wait for real! **screaming** . We dey come praise God ankasa!

@OneRJZ commented:

Thank God!!!!!! What a year!!!!!! Momma we going !!!!

Kirk Franklin to storm Ghana with Maverick City Choir

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the 19-time Grammy-winning urban gospel singer Kirk Franklin has added Ghana to his Africa-bound Kingdom world tour.

In 2013, Kirk Franklin performed in Ghana for the first time at Perez Dome for that year's edition of Adom Praiz. This August, the Grammy winner will bring along with him urban gospel ensemble Maverick City Music to Ghana, which will be performing in the country for the first time.

