Dancer Lisa Quama has purchased a brand new Chery Tiggo 7 SUV as a surprise gift for her mother

The dancer's gesture earned her significant traction online as fans showered her with praise for fulfilling her mother's dreams

Endurance Grand, Championrplie and other DWP Academy stars also shared their admiration for Lisa Quama

On June 21, Ghanaian choreographer Lisa Quama opened up about a brand new SUV she got her mum.

The luxurious Chery Tiggo 7 SUV, her mum's dream car, cost the DWP Academy star between 300 and 650 thousand cedis.

The highly expensive gesture left many netizens in awe of Lisa Quama and earned significant praise from fans.

Dancers Endurance Grand, Lisa Quama and Afronita Photo source: Instagram/KapturedPixels, Instagram/LisaQuama

Source: Instagram

DWP stars hail Lisa Quama

Lisa Quama is a staunch member of the renowned Ghanaian dance collective, DWP Academy.

Recently, the dancer returned from the US after she was sent to help develop the dance academy's chapter in the US.

Lisa Quama's gesture warmed the hearts of her colleagues, including Endurance Grand and Champion Rolie.

Endurance Grand said hailed her colleague as 'a parent's prayer' while Afronita heaped blessings on her in the comments section.

Ghanaians shower Lisa Quama with praise

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Lisa Quama's gesture towards her mum.

Lisa Quama gets TikTok verification badge

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lisa Quama had become the first Ghanaian female dancer to get the verification badge on TikTok.

This comes a few months after Dancegod Lloyd celebrated the same milestone, being the first Ghanaian dancer to get the badge.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh