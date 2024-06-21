Kirk Franklin and Maverick City Music have announced Ghana as part of their upcoming World Tour

This will be the second time Kirk Franklin is performing in Ghana and the first for Maverick City Music

The announcement has thrown Ghanaian gospel music lovers into a state of excitement

Renowned American gospel singer Kirk Franklin is set to perform in Ghana this August.

Reports indicate that the 19-time Grammy-winning urban gospel singer has added Ghana to his Africa-bound Kingdom world tour.

Fans have already thronged social media expressing their excitment as tickets for the concert are yet to go on sale.

Kirk Franklin and Maverick City Music Photo source: X/KirkFranklin, X/MaverickCityMusic

Maverick City Music to perform in Ghana

In 2013, Kirk Franklin performed in Ghana for the first time at Perez Dome for that year's edition of Adom Praiz.

In August, the Grammy winner will bring along with him urban gospel ensemble Maverick City Music to Ghana who will be performing in the country for the 1st time.

The five-time Grammy winning gospel music collective was founded by Jonathan Jay and US-based Ghanaian Norman Gyamfi. The collective is behind numeorus viral urban gospel hits including Jireh and Promises.

Kirk Franklin and the Maverick City Music are yet to announce the venue for their concert in Ghana this August.

Some fans are hopeful that Ghanaian urban gospel singers including Joe Mettle will join the lineup.

Fans react to Kingdom World Tour stop in Ghana

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Kirk Franklin and Maverick City Music's upcoming concert in Ghana.

@sammyisagenius said:

Herh!! August we go feast

@ben_jiiee wrote:

My first gospel concert was Kirk Franklin in Ghana in 2013. I’ll be there again !

@JeSuisDAMN remarked:

UGHHH YESSS AND YESSSSSS! It’s about timeeeeeeee

@wavez_off added:

Make them do for independence square or sumn cos no auditorium fit contain we

