Rapper Sarkodie and his wife Tracy A Owusu-Addo participated in the quomodocunquize trend on X, sparking massive reactions online

This comes after a Twi teacher, Tuffour, went viral with a video explaining the word, its meaning and how it is used in sentences

Many people admired the chemistry between Sarkodie and his dear wife

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie and his wife Tracy A. Owusu Addo have jumped on the quomodocunquize trend.

This comes after a Twi teacher known as Tuffour took to his TikTok account to share a video explaining how the word is pronounced, what it means, and how to form sentences with it.

Sarkodie and his wife Tracy (middle) and viral Twi teacher (left and right) in photos. Image Credit: @twikasa and @sarkodie

Source: TikTok

On Sarkodie's 39th birthday on July 10, 2024, he shared a message on his X account, and this got many people laughing hard.

The message had the word quomodocunquize, and it was about him talking about making money by all means possible till the end of time.

"All I want to do is Quomodocunquize till de end of time," Sarkodie wrote on X.

His wife, Tracy A. Owusu-Addo, who had early on during that day written a touching message to mark the Brag hitmaker's birthday, responded to his message saying,

"I’m a quomodocunquize helper… see me in chambers," Tracy wrote on X.

Below is the conversation between Sarkodie and his wife, Tracy, as they jumped on the quomodocunquize trend:

Reactions to the conversation between Sarkodie and his wife Tracy on X

Many people admired the chemistry between Sarkodie and Tracy on X. Below are the reactions:

@iamkvngcyrus said:

Ene3 today de3 mob3 wadri moho papa

@Donsarkcess said:

Can you allow us, the singles, to breathe?

@iamNotime said:

They are pressing our necks

@Fahy3m said:

Love gp sweet oo . If i marry, then ibi both of u

@SirDavid_Walker said:

See me in Chambers be ambiguous oo.. More heat this evening

@evils_only said:

Husband has or have been replied ..love sweet pass ❤️❤️❤️

@MeduzaaOfficial said:

You people dey teke this ur love love dey press we the single ones. Eii

"Landlord baako pɛ": Sark's new music video gets over 24k views in just 3 hours

YEN.com.gh reported that Sarkodie, in celebration of his birthday, has released a new song alongside a music video featuring rapper Joey B.

The rapper shared a link to the YouTube video of the song titled X on his social media pages and captioned it, stating that it was a birthday gift to his fans.

The music video of the song received over 24k views in just three hours of its release. In the comments section of his post, fans of the rapper expressed joy over getting new music from Sarkodie and praised him.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh